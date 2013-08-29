BANGKOK, Aug 29 Indonesian shares rose for a
second straight session on Thursday after the central bank
raised interest rates, while Philippine stocks surged on
stronger-than-expected second-quarter GDP and the prospect of
further growth.
Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 1.9 percent at
the day's high of 4,103.59, pulling the benchmark from an
oversold level of below 30 for the first time in almost two
weeks. Its 14-day relative strength index was at 33.
Late afternoon, Bank Indonesia announced increases of 50
basis points for two key interest rates and forecast that the
current account deficit will narrow in the third quarter.
The improving macro-economic outlook lifted broader market
sentiment, with buying most active in large caps such as Astra
International. Shares in state-backed companies rose
with Telkomunikasi Indonesia extending gains from the
previous session amid a share buy-back plan.
The Philippine main index jumped 3.6 percent, making it the
region's top performer of the day. It also recovered about half
of its 7 percent loss over the past two sessions and bounced
from the oversold mark, with its 14-day RSI at 34.7 at Thursday
close.
Most Southeast Asian stocks staged a mild rebound, tracking
gains in global markets. Stocks in Thailand and
Singapore rose after 10 sessions of losses, while
Malaysian stocks snapped a two-day falling streak.
Signs of a delay in expected Western military strikes on
Syria ended a three-day sell-off on world share markets, but
investors were on edge over whether any action would trigger
turmoil across the Middle East.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 377.28 370.64 +1.79
Singapore 3038.03 3004.18 +1.13
Kuala Lumpur 1703.78 1686.17 +1.04
Bangkok 1292.53 1275.76 +1.31
Jakarta 4103.59 4026.47 +1.92
Manila 5944.21 5738.06 +3.59
Ho Chi Minh 468.55 473.30 -1.00
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 377.28 424.10 +11.04
Singapore 3038.03 3167.08 -4.07
Kuala Lumpur 1703.78 1688.95 +0.88
Bangkok 1292.53 1391.93 -7.14
Jakarta 4103.59 4316.69 -4.94
Manila 5944.21 5812.73 +2.26
Ho Chi Minh 468.55 413.73 +13.25
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 430,075,400 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 186,233,900 165,030,603
Bangkok 7,905,083 9,157,234
Jakarta 4,577,416,000 3,449,892,417
Manila 126,800 84,886
Ho Chi Minh 39,838 44,522