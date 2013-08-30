BANGKOK, Aug 30 Indonesian shares rose for a
third straight session on Friday after the country's central
bank took steps to shore up the rupiah, while most other
Southeast Asian stocks rebounded in a weak month, partly hit by
expectations of a scaling back in U.S. monetary stimulus.
Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 2.2 percent,
further trimming losses made early in the week that had driven
the benchmark into a bear market territory.
It recorded a loss of 9 percent for the month, the worst
since the Lehman Brothers crisis in late 2008 and making it one
of Asia's underperformers this year.
The Thai SET index pared gains to close 0.1 percent
up. It lost 9.2 percent in August, the biggest since September
2011, and has fallen around 21 percent from a high in May,
entering the bear market territory.
Data showed the country's current account deficit in July
slightly increased with a smaller trade surplus, and foreign
exchange reserves dropped recently.
Philippine shares were also underperformers in
August, losing 8.5 percent, their worst since October 2008.
Singapore reported a loss of 6 percent for the
month, the biggest since May 2012. Malaysia ended the
month down 2.5 percent, the worst since January, and Vietnam
marked a monthly loss of 3.9 percent, reversing a gain in
July.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 381.23 377.28 +1.05
Singapore 3028.94 3038.03 -0.30
Kuala Lumpur 1727.58 1703.78 +1.40
Bangkok 1294.30 1292.53 +0.14
Jakarta 4195.09 4103.59 +2.23
Manila 6075.17 5944.21 +2.20
Ho Chi Minh 472.70 468.55 +0.89
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 381.23 424.10 -10.11
Singapore 3028.94 3167.08 -4.36
Kuala Lumpur 1727.58 1688.95 +2.29
Bangkok 1294.30 1391.93 -7.01
Jakarta 4195.09 4316.69 -2.82
Manila 6075.17 5812.73 +4.51
Ho Chi Minh 472.70 413.73 +14.25
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 497,304,600 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 253,350,700 167,420,673
Bangkok 6,070,219 9,134,793
Jakarta 4,668,789,000 3,450,245,050
Manila 99,722 86,684
Ho Chi Minh 35,496 44,078