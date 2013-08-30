BANGKOK, Aug 30 Indonesian shares rose for a third straight session on Friday after the country's central bank took steps to shore up the rupiah, while most other Southeast Asian stocks rebounded in a weak month, partly hit by expectations of a scaling back in U.S. monetary stimulus. Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 2.2 percent, further trimming losses made early in the week that had driven the benchmark into a bear market territory. It recorded a loss of 9 percent for the month, the worst since the Lehman Brothers crisis in late 2008 and making it one of Asia's underperformers this year. The Thai SET index pared gains to close 0.1 percent up. It lost 9.2 percent in August, the biggest since September 2011, and has fallen around 21 percent from a high in May, entering the bear market territory. Data showed the country's current account deficit in July slightly increased with a smaller trade surplus, and foreign exchange reserves dropped recently. Philippine shares were also underperformers in August, losing 8.5 percent, their worst since October 2008. Singapore reported a loss of 6 percent for the month, the biggest since May 2012. Malaysia ended the month down 2.5 percent, the worst since January, and Vietnam marked a monthly loss of 3.9 percent, reversing a gain in July. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.23 377.28 +1.05 Singapore 3028.94 3038.03 -0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1727.58 1703.78 +1.40 Bangkok 1294.30 1292.53 +0.14 Jakarta 4195.09 4103.59 +2.23 Manila 6075.17 5944.21 +2.20 Ho Chi Minh 472.70 468.55 +0.89 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.23 424.10 -10.11 Singapore 3028.94 3167.08 -4.36 Kuala Lumpur 1727.58 1688.95 +2.29 Bangkok 1294.30 1391.93 -7.01 Jakarta 4195.09 4316.69 -2.82 Manila 6075.17 5812.73 +4.51 Ho Chi Minh 472.70 413.73 +14.25 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 497,304,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 253,350,700 167,420,673 Bangkok 6,070,219 9,134,793 Jakarta 4,668,789,000 3,450,245,050 Manila 99,722 86,684 Ho Chi Minh 35,496 44,078