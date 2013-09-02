Sept 2 Indonesian stocks slid on Monday, underperforming in Southeast Asia as accelerating inflation in August and a record trade deficit in July triggered a new round of selling, while Thai stocks edged up as market players hunted for bargains in oversold blue chips. Jakarta's Composite Index pared earlier gains, falling to 4,105.73 by midday, with trading volume at about two-thirds of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions. Selling hit shares in large caps such as Bank Mandiri and Semen Indonesia which led Jakarta's rebound late last week after Indonesia's central bank took steps to shore up the rupiah. "...clearly the widening deficit will weigh on external stability fears. Inflows could return once risk aversion fades," said Eugene Leow, a Singapore-based economist with DBS Bank. The Thai SET index was up 0.8 percent by the midday trading break, breaching the 1,300 key resistance level in relatively light volume. Investors bought large caps such as Airports of Thailand Pcl which was among the stocks hit during the index's 9 percent drop last month, its worst since September 2011. The benchmark looked set to be volatile, said CIMB equities strategist Teerawut Kanniphakul in Bangkok. "It's mostly trading and short-covering activities, with technical indicators quite compelling at this point. Some fundamental concerns may limit a market rally," Teerawut said. The market brushed off Thailand's weaker-than-expected inflation for August, which economists said was adding to concerns over slowing domestic consumption and broader growth of domestic economy. The Philippine main index, which was among the region's underperformers in August, erased earlier gains to trade lower. Other stock markets in the region were mixed after their weak performance in August, partly hit by expectations of a scaling back in U.S. monetary stimulus. Malaysia's benchmark was down 0.5 percent while Singapore's key index was up 0.6 percent. Short covering interest was relatively active in regional large caps battered down last month, including shares in Singapore-listed United Overseas Bank Ltd and Philippine SM Investments Corp. Vietnam is shut for a public holiday and will reopen on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0626 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.43 381.01 +0.11 Singapore 3046.91 3028.94 +0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1718.31 1727.58 -0.54 Bangkok 1304.00 1294.30 +0.75 Jakarta 4105.73 4195.09 -2.13 Manila 6064.46 6075.17 -0.18