BANGKOK, Sept 3 Most Southeast Asian markets
ended higher on Tuesday as investors loaded up on
commodities-related stocks amid a spate of upbeat economic data
across the globe while Indonesian coal miners gained as a rise
in the dollar bolstered earnings outlook.
The region saw rotational play into commodity and energy
stocks, including Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, Tenaga
Nasional and Thai Oil, on optimism about the
global economic outlook.
Trading volume was relatively weak across exchanges, mostly
below a full-day average over the past 30 sessions, reflecting a
lack of conviction among risk-averse investors as caution
persisted on weak economic data in Southeast Asia.
Indonesian shares outperformed, with Jakarta's Composite
Index closing up 1.5 percent, regaining some of the 2.2
percent drop on Monday, with shares in PT Perusahaan Gas Negara
Tbk up 5.8 percent after a 4.6 percent loss on Monday.
Investors piled into coal miners, including Adaro Energy
, as the dollar's appreciation against the rupiah
provides benefits for coal plays.
The Indonesian rupiah weakened past the
psychologically important level of 11,000 per dollar on Tuesday,
for the first time in more than four years, as the market
fretted after the government reported a record monthly trade
deficit.
The Philippine composite index ended up 0.4 percent,
holding up above the key 6,000 closing level for a third
session, with its economic outperformance underpinning the
broader market sentiment.
Philippine stocks remained relatively high, trading at
around 17 times forward price-to-earnings multiple versus 22
times at the peak of the market in May, said Manila-based
strategist Luz Lorenzo of Maybank ATR Kim Eng.
Luz expected the market rise to 7,000 levels toward the end
of the year. The index target reflected 19 times forward
price-to-earnings.
"...the economy is also on a higher growth trajectory, with
GDP expansion in the last six quarters exceeding 6 percent. This
has not happened since the eighties, which is how far back
quarterly data goes. We believe such growth is sustainable and
justifies the higher market PER," Luz said.
Malaysian shares edged up 0.4 percent after Monday's 0.6
percent loss. Thai stocks retreated, down 0.6 percent after a
surge of more than 2 percent on Monday.
Stocks in Singapore closed nearly flat, reversing
earlier gains, after having risen on Monday. Stocks in Vietnam
edged down 0.1 percent as trade resumed after a market
holiday on Monday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 382.59 382.98 -0.10
Singapore 3054.78 3055.72 -0.03
Kuala Lumpur 1724.21 1717.56 +0.39
Bangkok 1315.41 1323.70 -0.63
Jakarta 4164.01 4101.23 +1.53
Manila 6083.91 6061.80 +0.36
Ho Chi Minh 472.17 472.70 -0.11
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 382.59 424.10 -9.79
Singapore 3054.78 3167.08 -3.55
Kuala Lumpur 1724.21 1688.95 +2.09
Bangkok 1315.41 1391.93 -5.50
Jakarta 4164.01 4316.69 -3.54
Manila 6083.91 5812.73 +4.67
Ho Chi Minh 472.71 413.73 +14.13
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 185,068,500 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 132,452,500 166,761,810
Bangkok 8,755,503 8,969,849
Jakarta 3,977,986,000 3,524,733,167
Manila 39,082 82,891
Ho Chi Minh 29,194 43,658