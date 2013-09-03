BANGKOK, Sept 3 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose
on Tuesday, lifted by a string of upbeat factory data from
around the globe, with the Indonesian index reversing the
previous session's losses amid buying in coal miners, seen as
beneficiaries of a rise in the dollar.
Jakarta's Composite Index was up 1.6 percent at
midday, erasing some of the 2.2 percent drop on Monday, in
moderate trading volume that was 70 percent of a full day
average over past 30 sessions, also reflecting short covering.
Shares in coal miner PT Adaro Energy gained 3.1
percent and PT Harum Energy jumped 3 percent. Both
were among the top performers in August.
"The dollar appreciation against the rupiah provides
benefits for coal plays as most have dollar sales while some
cost components are denominated in rupiah, allowing for
operating and net margin expansions in the second half of 2013,"
Jennifer Frederika Yapply, analyst at Bahana Securities wrote in
a report.
Investors bought oversold banking shares including Bank
Mandiri and Bank Rakyat, which were battered
in the past month along with the broader market amid economic
data jitters.
The Philippine main index edged slightly lower,
paring earlier gains, as market players cashed in on recent
gainers such as SM Investments Corp.
Shares in commodities gained across the region, with
Malaysia-listed Tenaga Nasional and Singapore-listed
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd among those actively traded.
Positive global economic data released recently, including
factory activity in the euro zone and China's manufacturing
sector in August, bolstered sentiment on commodities and shifted
investors' interest into the sector.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0544 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 385.17 382.98 +0.57
Singapore 3056.00 3055.72 +0.01
Kuala Lumpur 1724.74 1717.56 +0.42
Bangkok 1332.15 1323.70 +0.64
Jakarta 4167.94 4101.23 +1.63
Manila 6060.17 6061.80 -0.03
Ho Chi Minh 474.12 472.70 +0.30