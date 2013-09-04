BANGKOK, Sept 4 Southeast Asian stocks ended down on Wednesday, led by Indonesia and the Philippines, as concerns about a potential U.S. military strike on Syria fuelled selling in the emerging region already plagued by a weaker economic outlook. Most Southeast Asian benchmark indexes ended around a week low due to selling in heavyweights such as Malayan Banking , Telkomunikasi Indonesia, Singapore Telecommunications and Advanced Info Service . The Philippine main index dropped 1.9 percent to 5,968.33, falling below a key 6,000 level for the first time in three sessions. Jakarta's Composite Index slipped 2.2 percent to 4,073.46, led by falls in Telkomunikasi Indonesia and Astra International. Coal miner Indika Energy erased most of its earlier gains due to late profit-taking. In its ASEAN economics report dated Sept. 3, Morgan Stanley said it was downgrading its 2013/2014 GDP growth numbers for ASEAN 4 -- Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore -- to 4.5-4.6 percent from 4.8-5.3 percent, reflecting a weaker-than-expected first half 2013 and a more clouded outlook. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.86 382.57 -1.23 Singapore 3015.42 3054.78 -1.29 Kuala Lumpur 1716.76 1724.21 -0.43 Bangkok 1303.21 1315.41 -0.93 Jakarta 4073.46 4164.01 -2.17 Manila 5968.33 6083.91 -1.90 Ho Chi Minh 471.45 472.17 -0.15 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.86 424.10 -10.90 Singapore 3015.42 3167.08 -4.79 Kuala Lumpur 1716.76 1688.95 +1.65 Bangkok 1303.21 1391.93 -6.37 Jakarta 4073.46 4316.69 -5.63 Manila 5968.33 5812.73 +2.68 Ho Chi Minh 471.45 413.73 +13.95 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 254,306,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 149,800,300 164,913,150 Bangkok 5,747,829 8,752,755 Jakarta 4,620,103,500 3,533,785,233 Manila 48,214 80,791 Ho Chi Minh 69,278 42,818