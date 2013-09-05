BANGKOK, Sept 5 Most Southeast Asian stocks
posted modest gains on Thursday after late profit-taking, while
the Indonesian benchmark index drifted into a negative territory
amid rising risk aversion as the rupiah extended fall against
the dollar.
Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent,
after rising 1.2 percent in morning trade. Selling hit early
gainers including Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Astra
International.
"The Indonesian market spooked because of the rupiah," said
an equity trader in Jakarta. Rupiah forwards slid with one-month
non-deliverable forwards to the dollar weakening
to 11,880, their lowest since March 2009.
Market players trimmed positions across major Southeast
Asian bourses as cautions remained over tensions in Syria and
pending global central meetings.
Stocks in the Philippines edged down 0.2 percent
after a 1.9 percent fall on Wednesday. Malaysia closed
up 0.3 percent. Malaysia's central bank announced after market
hours that it maintained overnight policy rate at 3 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 378.01 377.97 +0.01
Singapore 3039.45 3015.42 +0.80
Kuala Lumpur 1720.97 1716.76 +0.25
Bangkok 1313.49 1303.21 +0.79
Jakarta 4050.86 4073.46 -0.55
Manila 5959.22 5968.33 -0.15
Ho Chi Minh 477.57 471.45 +1.30
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 378.01 424.10 -10.87
Singapore 3039.45 3167.08 -4.03
Kuala Lumpur 1720.97 1688.95 +1.90
Bangkok 1313.49 1391.93 -5.64
Jakarta 4050.86 4316.69 -6.16
Manila 5959.22 5812.73 +2.52
Ho Chi Minh 477.57 413.73 +15.43
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 211,893,800 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 120,043,600 165,787,680
Bangkok 6,175,586 8,640,658
Jakarta 3,881,655,000 3,557,111,917
Manila 67,578 80,063
Ho Chi Minh 47,477 43,359