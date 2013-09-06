BANGKOK, Sept 6 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Friday as players sought bargains from the beaten-down emerging equities but broad appetite remained weak ahead of U.S. jobs data. Jakarta's Composite Index reversed earlier losses to close up 0.5 percent as the rupiah's spot rate on Friday was seen 4.17 percent stronger from the opening price. The gain helped trim the benchmark's weekly loss to 2.9 percent, still Southeast Asia's worst performer. Indonesia's central bank released data after market close, showing foreign exchange reserves rose slightly in August. Recent declines in the reserves were among market concerns. Regional sharemarkets staged a mild rebound in the first week of September following a plunge in August amid rising risk aversion and concerns about a potential cut in monetary stimulus in the United States. Among outperformers, Thai SET index climbed 1.7 percent on the day and 3.2 percent on the week. Singapore's key index edged up 0.3 percent on the day, ending the week 0.6 percent higher after four weeks of falls. Across exchanges, stocks with greater exposure to improving global outlook and some battered blue chips were actively bought, including Maybank, Keppel Corporation , Kasikornbank and SM Investments Corp . For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 380.12 378.45 +0.44 Singapore 3048.35 3039.45 +0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1723.80 1720.97 +0.16 Bangkok 1336.25 1313.49 +1.73 Jakarta 4072.35 4050.86 +0.53 Manila 5974.62 5959.22 +0.26 Ho Chi Minh 480.03 477.57 +0.52 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 380.12 424.10 -10.37 Singapore 3048.35 3167.08 -3.75 Kuala Lumpur 1723.80 1688.95 +2.06 Bangkok 1336.25 1391.93 -4.00 Jakarta 4072.35 4316.69 -5.66 Manila 5974.62 5812.73 +2.79 Ho Chi Minh 480.03 413.73 +16.02 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 204,616,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 128,068,200 163,766,590 Bangkok 6,018,560 8,410,602 Jakarta 3,292,601,500 3,571,949,067 Manila 55,163 79,484 Ho Chi Minh 46,817 42,928