BANGKOK, Sept 23 Thai stocks suffered their worst drop in more than three months on Monday as investors, including domestic institutions, locked in quick gains in telecoms and banking stocks, while most others in Southeast Asia posted slight losses. The Thai SET index ended down 3.4 percent, its biggest percentage loss in a single day since June 11, breaking below the key 1,500 mark to a one-week closing low. Brisk selling was seen in Shin Corporation Pcl, True Corporation Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , which were among last week's outperformers. The sell-off came after the index's 6.1 percent rally last week which prompted profit taking by domestic funds and so-called trigger funds, which are redeemed when the index hits a target level, traders said. A bout of selling hit recent gainers across the region such as Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings and Philippine Long Distance Telephone . In Kuala Lumpur, local institutions sold shares worth a net 157 million ringgit ($49.61 million) while foreign investors bought shares worth a net 120 million ringgit ($37.92 million), stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.08 423.51 -1.75 Singapore 3214.25 3237.53 -0.72 Kuala Lumpur 1796.36 1801.83 -0.30 Bangkok 1436.68 1486.76 -3.37 Jakarta 4562.86 4583.83 -0.46 Manila 6477.94 6424.45 +0.83 Ho Chi Minh 479.09 477.19 +0.40 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.08 424.10 -1.89 Singapore 3214.25 3167.08 +1.49 Kuala Lumpur 1796.36 1688.95 +6.36 Bangkok 1436.68 1391.93 +3.21 Jakarta 4562.86 4316.69 +5.70 Manila 6477.94 5812.73 +11.44 Ho Chi Minh 479.09 413.73 +15.80 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 152,754,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 125,943,600 164,420,970 Bangkok 9,290,326 8,925,452 Jakarta 3,482,981,500 4,448,665,633 Manila 80,858 92,869 Ho Chi Minh 46,168 45,624