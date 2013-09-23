BANGKOK, Sept 23 Thai stocks suffered their
worst drop in more than three months on Monday as investors,
including domestic institutions, locked in quick gains in
telecoms and banking stocks, while most others in Southeast Asia
posted slight losses.
The Thai SET index ended down 3.4 percent, its biggest
percentage loss in a single day since June 11, breaking below
the key 1,500 mark to a one-week closing low.
Brisk selling was seen in Shin Corporation Pcl,
True Corporation Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
, which were among last week's outperformers.
The sell-off came after the index's 6.1 percent rally last
week which prompted profit taking by domestic funds and
so-called trigger funds, which are redeemed when the index hits
a target level, traders said.
A bout of selling hit recent gainers across the region such
as Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, Malaysia's CIMB
Group Holdings and Philippine Long Distance Telephone
.
In Kuala Lumpur, local institutions sold shares worth a net
157 million ringgit ($49.61 million) while foreign investors
bought shares worth a net 120 million ringgit ($37.92 million),
stock exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 416.08 423.51 -1.75
Singapore 3214.25 3237.53 -0.72
Kuala Lumpur 1796.36 1801.83 -0.30
Bangkok 1436.68 1486.76 -3.37
Jakarta 4562.86 4583.83 -0.46
Manila 6477.94 6424.45 +0.83
Ho Chi Minh 479.09 477.19 +0.40
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 416.08 424.10 -1.89
Singapore 3214.25 3167.08 +1.49
Kuala Lumpur 1796.36 1688.95 +6.36
Bangkok 1436.68 1391.93 +3.21
Jakarta 4562.86 4316.69 +5.70
Manila 6477.94 5812.73 +11.44
Ho Chi Minh 479.09 413.73 +15.80
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 152,754,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 125,943,600 164,420,970
Bangkok 9,290,326 8,925,452
Jakarta 3,482,981,500 4,448,665,633
Manila 80,858 92,869
Ho Chi Minh 46,168 45,624