BANGKOK, Sept 24 Most Southeast Asian stocks
edged lower on Tuesday, with the Indonesian benchmark falling
more than 1 percent and the Philippine index reversing some
gains from the previous session, wary over the outlook for
monetary policy in the United States and Europe.
Jakarta's Composite Index was an underperformer. It
slipped at one point to 4,481, the lowest in almost one week, as
a fall in the rupiah added to the weak market
sentiment.
Selling was broad-based in the large caps, with shares in
Astra International, the biggest firm by market value,
falling 3.7 percent. Coal miners such as Harum Energy
fell due to a weak outlook for the sector.
The Philippine main index was down 0.4 percent,
trimming some of Monday's 0.8 percent gain. It was still up 11
percent on the year, the second-best performer in Southeast Asia
after Vietnam which was up 16.7 percent.
Shares in the Alliance Global Group, the most
actively traded on the Philippine exchange, were down 1.1
percent after a 1.7 percent gain on Monday.
Trading activity also flagged across the region. In Kuala
Lumpur, the key index edged down 0.4 percent as shares
in lender Malayan Banking, the most actively traded,
slid 2.7 percent after four sessions of gains.
Bucking the trend, Thai SET index was up 0.3
percent, recouping some of Monday's 3.4 percent loss. Vietnam
gained 0.7 percent, extending Monday's 0.4 percent rise.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0656 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.45 416.00 -0.37
Singapore 3212.07 3214.25 -0.07
Kuala Lumpur 1789.15 1796.36 -0.40
Bangkok 1441.10 1436.68 +0.31
Jakarta 4498.21 4562.86 -1.42
Manila 6451.42 6477.94 -0.41
Ho Chi Minh 482.44 479.09 +0.70