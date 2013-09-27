BANGKOK, Sept 27 Southeast Asian stocks
rebounded in light volume on Friday as market players built up
positions in regional large caps amid gains in broader Asia
after U.S. jobless claims data pointed to an improving labour
market.
Banks and telecoms saw a bout of short-term trading after
declining this week in foreign-led selling, with Kasikornbank
, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Philippine Long
Distance Telephone among the actively-traded stocks.
Indonesia's key index gained 0.7 percent after four
sessions of loss, trimming its fall so far in the week to 3.2
percent. The Thai index rose 0.2 percent, reversing its
slide on Thursday but on track for a 3.9 percent drop on the
week.
Thai stocks were expected to move in a range of 1,410-1,450
on the day, strategists at broker Phillip Securities said,
citing talks on the U.S. budget as among external concerns.
The index closed at 1428.09 at midday.
"In the near term, there remains room for trading
opportunities," they wrote in a report. "Clock ticks towards the
U.S. budget deadline on Oct. 1...these concerns could put a cap
on the market's upside potential and spark selling," they said.
Thailand and Indonesia have underperformed regional peers so
far this week, recording net foreign selling in the four
sessions to Sep. 26 of $212 million and $153 million,
respectively, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
The Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam
brought in net foreign inflows for the same period, data showed.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0542 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 410.54 409.69 +0.21
Singapore 3213.28 3194.31 +0.59
Kuala Lumpur 1778.78 1774.16 +0.26
Bangkok 1428.09 1424.76 +0.23
Jakarta 4436.84 4405.89 +0.70
Manila 6413.42 6407.46 +0.09
Ho Chi Minh 486.68 485.11 +0.32