BANGKOK, Sept 30 Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand
and the Philippines underperformed in Southeast Asia on Monday
amid selling in large caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia
as concerns of a likely shutdown of the U.S.
government plagued global markets.
Indonesian main index dropped 2.4 percent, taking
its loss for July-September quarter to 10.4 percent, the biggest
since December 2008. Philippine main index slipped 3
percent, with a 4.4 percent fall in the third quarter.
Thai SET index finished down 2.4 percent on the day,
ending the quarter 4.7 percent lower in light volume and amid a
short selling activity, which hit large caps such as Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl.
Foreign funds continued shifting money out of the region,
traders said. Indonesia recorded foreign selling worth 806
billion rupiah ($69.86 million) on Monday, adding on $170
million net foreign selling over the previous four sessions,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 400.83 408.80 -1.95
Singapore 3167.87 3210.18 -1.32
Kuala Lumpur 1768.62 1776.16 -0.42
Bangkok 1383.16 1417.49 -2.42
Jakarta 4316.18 4423.72 -2.43
Manila 6191.80 6379.81 -2.95
Ho Chi Minh 492.63 486.61 +1.24
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 400.83 424.10 -5.49
Singapore 3167.87 3167.08 +0.02
Kuala Lumpur 1768.62 1688.95 +4.72
Bangkok 1383.16 1391.93 -0.63
Jakarta 4316.18 4316.69 -0.01
Manila 6191.80 5812.73 +6.52
Ho Chi Minh 492.63 413.73 +19.07
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 314,512,600 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 202,544,800 166,632,503
Bangkok 7,368,531 9,010,640
Jakarta 3,056,890,000 4,524,424,717
Manila 57,185 95,712
Ho Chi Minh 68,464 49,297