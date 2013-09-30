BANGKOK, Sept 30 Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines underperformed in Southeast Asia on Monday amid selling in large caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia as concerns of a likely shutdown of the U.S. government plagued global markets. Indonesian main index dropped 2.4 percent, taking its loss for July-September quarter to 10.4 percent, the biggest since December 2008. Philippine main index slipped 3 percent, with a 4.4 percent fall in the third quarter. Thai SET index finished down 2.4 percent on the day, ending the quarter 4.7 percent lower in light volume and amid a short selling activity, which hit large caps such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl. Foreign funds continued shifting money out of the region, traders said. Indonesia recorded foreign selling worth 806 billion rupiah ($69.86 million) on Monday, adding on $170 million net foreign selling over the previous four sessions, Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.83 408.80 -1.95 Singapore 3167.87 3210.18 -1.32 Kuala Lumpur 1768.62 1776.16 -0.42 Bangkok 1383.16 1417.49 -2.42 Jakarta 4316.18 4423.72 -2.43 Manila 6191.80 6379.81 -2.95 Ho Chi Minh 492.63 486.61 +1.24 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.83 424.10 -5.49 Singapore 3167.87 3167.08 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1768.62 1688.95 +4.72 Bangkok 1383.16 1391.93 -0.63 Jakarta 4316.18 4316.69 -0.01 Manila 6191.80 5812.73 +6.52 Ho Chi Minh 492.63 413.73 +19.07 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 314,512,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 202,544,800 166,632,503 Bangkok 7,368,531 9,010,640 Jakarta 3,056,890,000 4,524,424,717 Manila 57,185 95,712 Ho Chi Minh 68,464 49,297