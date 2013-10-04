BANGKOK, Oct 4 Philippine shares edged lower on Friday as investors fretted over higher-than-expected inflation in September, while Indonesia retreated from three sessions of gains on caution ahead of foreign exchange reserves data due later in the day. The Philippine main index fell 0.2 percent, having climbed over the past three days, boosted by Moody's sovereign rating upgrade and after the Asian Development Bank raised its growth forecast for the country. The benchmark is set to end the week a tad lower, a second straight week of declines. Philippine annual inflation rose more-than-expected to 2.7 percent in September, while the central bank governor said the monetary policy remained appropriate and inflation was expected to remain manageable for the foreseeable future. Indonesia's index slipped 0.8 percent as investors took profits in shares such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Semen Indonesia. Citi Research expected the market to remain volatile in the near-term, until economic data improved. "Although the market could see short-term volatility, we remain positive in the medium term despite the upcoming election. Our economist expects the current account deficit to improve in the third quarter," Citi said in a report dated Oct. 3. Indonesia is expected to hold general elections in 2014. Several markets in the region saw light sessions and are heading for a second week of losses, including Indonesia and Singapore, amid rising risk aversion associated with the partial government shutdown in the United States. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0625 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.04 409.74 -0.17 Singapore 3139.58 3144.79 -0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1774.30 1771.37 +0.17 Bangkok 1423.72 1429.18 -0.38 Jakarta 4384.57 4418.64 -0.77 Manila 6380.26 6387.65 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 497.73 492.30 +1.10