Oct 10 Most Southeast Asian markets were firmer on Thursday, led by Thailand on signs of progress in the U.S. budget talks and as investors were hopeful that the fiscal impasse, that has sapped market confidence, could be resolved. U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are considering signing on to a short-term increase in the government's borrowing authority to buy time for negotiations on broader policy measures, according to a Republican leadership aide. Thailand's main index rose for a third straight session, ending 1.2 percent higher at a near three-week high led by banks, while the Philippines index ended 0.9 percent firmer, recovering from a one-week low. Singapore's Straits Times index rose for a third straight session, gaining 0.5 percent, to its highest close since Oct. 1, led by gains in Jardine Strategic Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index finished 0.7 percent up to a two-week high led by financials, while Malaysia added 0.4 percent, also helped by financials. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index underperformed the region and was down 1.2 percent, led by PetroVietnam Gas Corp as investors were concerned over possible hikes in oil products prices, analysts said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 412.57 408.99 +0.88 Singapore 3169.91 3154.84 +0.48 Kuala Lumpur 1775.92 1769.12 +0.38 Bangkok 1451.91 1434.66 +1.20 Jakarta 4486.68 4457.44 +0.66 Manila 6435.97 6377.75 +0.91 Ho Chi Minh 494.81 500.67 -1.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 412.57 424.10 -2.72 Singapore 3169.91 3167.08 +0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1775.92 1688.95 +5.15 Bangkok 1451.91 1391.93 +4.31 Jakarta 4486.68 4316.69 +3.94 Manila 6435.97 5812.73 +10.72 Ho Chi Minh 494.81 413.73 +19.60 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.