Oct 10 Most Southeast Asian markets were firmer
on Thursday, led by Thailand on signs of progress in the U.S.
budget talks and as investors were hopeful that the fiscal
impasse, that has sapped market confidence, could be resolved.
U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are considering
signing on to a short-term increase in the government's
borrowing authority to buy time for negotiations on broader
policy measures, according to a Republican leadership aide.
Thailand's main index rose for a third straight
session, ending 1.2 percent higher at a near three-week high led
by banks, while the Philippines index ended 0.9 percent
firmer, recovering from a one-week low.
Singapore's Straits Times index rose for a third
straight session, gaining 0.5 percent, to its highest close
since Oct. 1, led by gains in Jardine Strategic Holdings
and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index finished 0.7
percent up to a two-week high led by financials, while Malaysia
added 0.4 percent, also helped by financials.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index underperformed the
region and was down 1.2 percent, led by PetroVietnam Gas Corp
as investors were concerned over possible hikes in oil
products prices, analysts said.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 412.57 408.99 +0.88
Singapore 3169.91 3154.84 +0.48
Kuala Lumpur 1775.92 1769.12 +0.38
Bangkok 1451.91 1434.66 +1.20
Jakarta 4486.68 4457.44 +0.66
Manila 6435.97 6377.75 +0.91
Ho Chi Minh 494.81 500.67 -1.17
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 412.57 424.10 -2.72
Singapore 3169.91 3167.08 +0.09
Kuala Lumpur 1775.92 1688.95 +5.15
Bangkok 1451.91 1391.93 +4.31
Jakarta 4486.68 4316.69 +3.94
Manila 6435.97 5812.73 +10.72
Ho Chi Minh 494.81 413.73 +19.60
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.