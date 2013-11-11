BANGKOK, Nov 11 Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Monday as typhoon-hit Philippine shares fell to
their lowest in nearly six weeks, while Thai stocks pared early
losses helped by late bargain hunting.
The Philippine index fell 1.4 percent to 6,265.23,
the lowest close since Oct. 1, amid concerns about the impact of
the deadly typhoon, with shares of Robinsons Retail Holdings
down 2.6 percent on its trading debut.
Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.8 percent at a
one-week closing low ahead of the central bank's meeting on
interest rate on Tuesday.
Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam both eked
out modest gains, while Malaysia closed nearly
unchanged.
Thai SET index closed slightly higher after losing
nearly 2 percent at one point amid selective buying in battered
stocks such as Airports of Thailand and Advanced Info
Service.
Trading volume on Thai exchange dropped to 88 percent of a
full day average over the past 30 sessions amid cautions over
the political amnesty bill and a world court ruling on the
disputed territory surrounding the Preah Vihear temple.
The region saw foreign outflows as an upbeat U.S. jobs
growth heightened worries the Federal Reserve will start
reducing stimulus as soon as next month, weighing on sentiment
across Asia.
Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net
869,363 million rupiah ($76.2 million), Malaysian shares a net
195 million ringgit ($61.3 million) and Thai shares a net 2.9
billion baht ($92.39 million), Thomson Reuters and stock
exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 409.75 413.47 -0.90
Singapore 3186.72 3177.25 +0.30
Kuala Lumpur 1804.21 1804.48 -0.01
Bangkok 1405.91 1405.03 +0.06
Jakarta 4441.72 4476.72 -0.78
Manila 6265.23 6355.18 -1.42
Ho Chi Minh 501.08 498.61 +0.50
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 409.75 424.10 -3.38
Singapore 3186.72 3167.08 +0.62
Kuala Lumpur 1804.21 1688.95 +6.82
Bangkok 1405.91 1391.93 +1.00
Jakarta 4441.72 4316.69 +2.90
Manila 6265.23 5812.73 +7.78
Ho Chi Minh 501.08 413.73 +21.11
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 160,023,100 205,453,128
Kuala Lumpur 108,530,700 115,442,390
Bangkok 6,961,109 7,924,983
Jakarta 3,642,900,500 3,372,933,167
Manila 81,961 77,328
Ho Chi Minh 93,277 69,664