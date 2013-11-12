BANGKOK, Nov 12 Philippine stocks gained nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, reversing recent losses, amid hopes that super typhoon Haiyan's impact on the broader economy would be limited, while Indonesian stocks fell to five-week lows after the central bank made surprise interest rats hike. The Philippine main index closed up 0.94 percent at 6,324.17, after it slid to its lowest in nearly six weeks on Monday on concerns about the impact of the deadly typhoon. Shares of Alliance Global Group rose 1.4 percent after a 4 percent drop near four-week lows on Monday and Philippine Long Distance Telephone climbed 2.7 percent after sliding on the previous session to near five-month lows. The Philippine central bank said it was ready to adjust monetary policy if needed even as it expected the impact of the super typhoon on inflation to be manageable. "Since this typhoon is a quite short-term issue, it won't impact much in the middle term, probably just weak for a while but it should go back. For an economic point of view, it's not really a matter," said Hong Kong-based Christie Chien, economist of Daiwa Capital Markets. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 1.5 percent at 4,374.34, the lowest since October 8, led by banking stocks including Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia . Indonesia's central bank raised its benchmark reference rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, confounding expectations for a hold, as it strengthened defences for the rupiah ahead of any tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus. Southeast Asian stocks were mostly weaker, including Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, as investors look for cues on China's economic agenda from a key four-day Communist Party policy meeting. Among bright spots, Thai stocks edged higher as political tensions eased after the Senate rejected a government-backed amnesty bill that has sparked mass protests in Bangkok. Trading volumes on the Thai exchange were just half of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions as investors remained cautions over the political outlook. "The local situation is not 100 percent clear. Protesters still gather on the streets, and the government is calling for a joint meeting both House and Senate tomorrow to find solutions for the country," strategists of KGI Securities wrote in a report. "Thai politics seem to have passed the worst period, but trading volatility remains." For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0843 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.52 409.74 -0.30 Singapore 3183.60 3186.72 -0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1794.95 1804.21 -0.51 Bangkok 1415.13 1405.91 +0.66 Jakarta 4374.34 4441.72 -1.52 Manila 6324.17 6265.23 +0.94 Ho Chi Minh 497.65 501.08 -0.68