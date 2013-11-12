BANGKOK, Nov 12 Indonesian shares slid to five-week lows on Tuesday as the central bank's surprise interest rate hike triggered broad selling, led by banking stocks, while typhoon-hit Philippines rebounded and Thai stocks rose amid easing political tensions. Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 1.4 percent at 4,380.64, the lowest close since Oct. 7, with selling most heavy in shares in Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia . Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 463 billion rupiah ($40 million), marking a seventh session of selling, Thomson Reuters data showed. Indonesia's central bank raised its benchmark reference rate to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, in a surprise move to help shrink a worryingly large deficit in the current account. The Philippine main index rose 0.94 percent after falling near six-week lows on Monday amid hopes that super typhoon Haiyan's impact on the broader economy would be limited Thai SET index ended up 0.5 percent as domestic political tensions eased after the Senate rejected on Monday a government-backed amnesty bill that has sparked mass protests in Bangkok. Stocks in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam drifted into negative territory, in line with the weakness in world shares. The region saw more foreign selling, with Malaysia and Thailand both recording net foreign selling for an eighth session worth 345 million ringgit ($107.79 million) and 3.3 billion baht ($104.30 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.77 409.74 -0.48 Singapore 3180.25 3186.72 -0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1794.80 1804.21 -0.52 Bangkok 1413.08 1405.91 +0.51 Jakarta 4380.64 4441.72 -1.38 Manila 6324.17 6265.23 +0.94 Ho Chi Minh 497.65 501.08 -0.68 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.77 424.10 -3.85 Singapore 3180.25 3167.08 +0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1794.80 1688.95 +6.27 Bangkok 1413.08 1391.93 +1.52 Jakarta 4380.64 4316.69 +1.48 Manila 6324.17 5812.73 +8.80 Ho Chi Minh 497.65 413.73 +20.28 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 190,563,800 205,444,408 Kuala Lumpur 114,974,200 114,866,043 Bangkok 5,662,333 7,819,268 Jakarta 3,692,281,000 3,379,513,250 Manila 65,995 77,725 Ho Chi Minh 121,980 70,491