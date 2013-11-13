BANGKOK, Nov 13 Indonesian shares fell to their
two-month lows on Wednesday as investors cut risk exposure ahead
of third-quarter current account data, while Philippine stocks
retreated amid cautions about the impact of the super typhoon
Haiyan.
Jakarta's Composite Index was down 1.9 percent at
4,299.08 after hitting 4,284.03, the lowest since Sept. 10. It
had fallen 1.4 percent on Tuesday after the central bank's
unexpected interest rate hike.
Property stocks fell 2.8 percent, banking shares
were down 2 percent and the blue-chip index
slid 2 percent as investors are worried about the prospect of
economic growth after the central bank raised interest rates.
The Philippine main index was down 0.23 percent after
falling as much as 1 percent, amid weakness in large caps and
telecom stocks including Philippine Long Distance Telephone
and Globe Telecom. It had gained 0.94 percent
on Tuesday.
Daiwa Capital Markets said the impact of the super typhoon
on the telecoms industry should be limited over the medium term.
"We do not see significant downside risk to our 2014-15 industry
revenue forecasts," said Singapore-based Ramakrishna Maruvada of
Daiwa Capital Markets.
Maruvada said the weakness in telecoms shares could be due
to concerns about demand for telecoms services.
"It could be because of the disaster and the unknown
(factors) associated with the impact where people could be
worried in terms of what this mean for telecoms demand going
forward," he said.
Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia both
slipped to four-week lows, while the Vietnam index was
around a one-week low amid weakness in Asia and concerns about
an imminent rollback of the U.S. central bank's asset-buying
stimulus.
The Thai SET index eased 0.6 percent as political
concerns continued to keep investors wary.
Among actively traded shares, Advanced Info Service Pcl
dropped 2.2 percent, while Kasikornbank Pcl
was down 1 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0701 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 406.01 408.15 -0.52
Singapore 3169.52 3180.25 -0.34
Kuala Lumpur 1787.30 1794.80 -0.42
Bangkok 1405.24 1413.08 -0.55
Jakarta 4299.08 4380.64 -1.86
Manila 6309.94 6324.17 -0.23
Ho Chi Minh 496.12 497.65 -0.31