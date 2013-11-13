BANGKOK, Nov 13 Indonesian shares fell to a
two-month low on Wednesday as higher interest rates raised
concerns about economic growth, while Philippine stocks
retreated amid concerns over the impact of the typhoon Haiyan.
Jakarta's Composite Index finished down 1.8 percent
at 4,301.89, the lowest close since Sept. 9. Among
underperformers, Telekomunikasi Indonesia fell 4.5
percent and Semen Indonesia dropped 4.1 percent.
Bank Indonesia's unexpected interest rate hike on Tuesday
and cautions ahead of the release of current account data for
the third quarter kept investors wary.
After the market hours, Bank Indonesia released the current
account deficit that was 3.8 percent of gross domestic product
in the third quarter, or the equivalent of $8.4 billion.
The Philippine main index ended down 0.05 percent
after falling 1 percent at one point, while the Thai SET index
eased 0.6 percent after two sessions of gains.
Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam
drifted into negative territory amid uncertainty about
the timing of a cut in the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and the
fine print of economic reforms in China.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 406.32 408.15 -1.83
Singapore 3166.74 3180.25 -0.42
Kuala Lumpur 1782.49 1794.80 -0.69
Bangkok 1404.77 1413.08 -0.59
Jakarta 4301.89 4380.64 -1.80
Manila 6320.96 6324.17 -0.05
Ho Chi Minh 496.12 497.65 -0.31
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 406.32 424.10 -4.19
Singapore 3166.74 3167.08 -0.01
Kuala Lumpur 1782.49 1688.95 +5.54
Bangkok 1404.77 1391.93 +0.92
Jakarta 4301.89 4316.69 -0.34
Manila 6320.96 5812.73 +8.74
Ho Chi Minh 496.12 413.73 +19.91
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.