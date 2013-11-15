BANGKOK, Nov 15 Most Southeast Asian stocks eked
out further gains on Friday, helped by the prospect of extended
U.S. monetary stimulus, but Indonesian shares retreated as
cautious investors cut holdings in risky assets in response to a
tighter monetary policy.
Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.7 percent, erasing
its earlier gain and reversing a rise on Thursday. Interest
rate-sensitive stocks such as property led among
decliners after a surprise rate hike on Tuesday.
The benchmark dropped 3.2 percent on the week, Southeast
Asia's worst performer.
Bank Indonesia raised its benchmark reference rate BIPG by
25 basis points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, to help manage a
wide current-account deficit and defend against capital
outflows.
The central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said on Friday
the bank will press forward with measures to deepen its foreign
exchange and debt markets to ensure its financial system
withstands potential turbulence.
The rupiah led slides among regional currencies
over the week.
Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand
, the Philippines and Vietnam extended
their gains for a second session, in line with the MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares which rose
for a second day, up 1.2 percent.
Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Thursday robustly
defended the Federal Reserve's bold steps to spur economic
growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an "imperative" at a
hearing into her nomination to become the first woman to lead
the U.S. central bank.
In Bangkok, buying in large caps such as mobile phone
operator Advanced Info Service and state run Krung
Thai Bank helped send the SET index 1.1 percent higher
on the week, its first gain in four weeks.
Trading volume was relatively thin which was around
two-thirds of a full day average over the past 30 sessions as
cautions remained over the domestic political tensions.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 408.99 409.13 -0.03
Singapore 3201.27 3191.08 +0.32
Kuala Lumpur 1789.87 1784.20 +0.32
Bangkok 1420.66 1415.69 +0.35
Jakarta 4335.45 4367.37 -0.73
Manila 6346.40 6327.88 +0.29
Ho Chi Minh 501.34 497.85 +0.70
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 408.99 424.10 -3.56
Singapore 3201.27 3167.08 +1.08
Kuala Lumpur 1789.87 1688.95 +5.98
Bangkok 1420.66 1391.93 +2.06
Jakarta 4335.45 4316.69 +0.43
Manila 6346.40 5812.73 +9.18
Ho Chi Minh 501.34 413.73 +21.18
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 346,700,800 204,964,695
Kuala Lumpur 102,726,200 112,410,333
Bangkok 5,257,610 7,677,103
Jakarta 3,268,667,500 3,416,968,233
Manila 83,748 77,667
Ho Chi Minh 91,215 70,807