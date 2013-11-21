BANGKOK, Nov 21 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's hint at
stimulus tapering spurred a new round of selling, sending
Indonesian and Thai shares to more than a week low and the
Philippines over two-month lows.
Jakarta's Composite Index slid 0.8 percent,
extending Wednesday's 1 percent loss, to the lowest level since
Nov. 13, and reversing its gain so far this year.
Profit-taking hit shares such as Harum Energy
which lost 2.7 percent, the second-biggest percentage loser. The
stock has risen 32 percent since October, outperforming the
broader index which posted a modest loss for the same period.
Thai SET index dropped 1.2 percent, hovering around
its lowest since Nov. 11. The selloff this week due to domestic
political uncertainties erased all its gain this year, with the
benchmark now posting a year-to-date loss of 0.3 percent.
Brokers expect more downside in the market in the near term
as the verdict of Thai constitutional court on Wednesday failed
to restore political stability and triggered more foreign
selling of Thai stocks.
"Net selling by both foreign and local funds yesterday
reflected a lack of confidence in the government stability,"
strategists at broker Krungsri Securities wrote in a report.
Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra suffered a blow on
Wednesday when a court knocked back a constitutional amendment
that could have strengthened her party's legislative grip, a
ruling that could cool tension that was close to boiling over.
Shares of builders, including Ch Karnchang and
Italian Thai Development, were among losers, as a
petition on the legality of the 2 trillion baht ($63.2 billion)
borrowing bill has been filed with the Constitutional Court.
The Philippine main index was down 0.8 percent at
6,108.39, the lowest since Sept. 13. It has fallen nearly 4
percent since last week due to the impact of the super Typhoon
Haiyan.
Singapore's index edged down 0.5 percent as fears
about the looming QE tapering outweighed its strong third
quarter GDP numbers.
Malaysia traded 0.4 percent lower as Asian stocks
stumbled after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October
meeting hinted at stimulus tapering.
Among weak spots, shares of Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd
shed as much as 2 percent after reporting a 77.5 percent drop in
third-quarter earnings.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0538 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 402.32 407.24 -1.21
Singapore 3168.41 3184.23 -0.50
Kuala Lumpur 1791.87 1798.69 -0.38
Bangkok 1387.93 1404.81 -1.20
Jakarta 4315.66 4350.79 -0.81
Manila 6108.39 6155.34 -0.76
Ho Chi Minh 508.67 505.52 +0.62