BANGKOK, Nov 21 Southeast Asian stocks faltered
on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's hint at stimulus
tapering further derailed battered emerging markets, with the
Thai benchmark ending near an 11-week low after late sell-offs
in large-cap firms.
The Thai SET index fell for a third session, down
2.1 percent at 1,375.86, the lowest close since Sept. 6, erasing
all its gains so far this year. It has now turned to a
year-to-date loss of 1.2 percent, Asia's third-worst performer.
The exchange saw heavy selling in large-cap banks including
Kasikornbank Pcl, Bangkok Bank Pcl and Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl, each ending down around 4 percent.
Shares of builders underperformed due to a petition on the
legality of the $63.2 billion borrowing bill. Shares of Italian
Thai Development slipped 6.5 percent after it said it
no longer had concession rights in Myanmar's Dawei special
economic zone.
Broader trading volume was relatively light amid domestic
political uncertainty.
"The QE fears led to selling in the region today. More
selling of Thai stocks could be due to the uncertainty about
domestic political issues and concerns about earnings of Thai
firms," said CIMB strategist Teerawut Kanniphakul in Bangkok.
Foreign investors sold a net 2 billion baht ($63.15 million)
on Thursday, after withdrawing a net $841 million in November to
Wednesday, reversing a net purchase of $38 million in October,
Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
The index has fallen almost 5 percent month-to-date, making
it Southeast Asia's second-worst after typhoon-struck
Philippines, which dropped around 7 percent during the same
period.
Most share markets, including Singapore, Malaysia
, Indonesia and the Philippines, posted
modest losses, on late bargain hunting.
Foreign investors sold Malaysian shares worth a net 172
million ringgit ($54.03 million) and offloaded Indonesian shares
worth a net 525,678 million rupiah ($45.09 million), Thomson
Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index closed down
0.4 percent, trimming some early losses, underpinned by its
strong third-quarter GDP numbers.
Among gainers, shares of the biggest firm by value Singapore
Telecommunication rose 0.5 percent, recouping early
losses.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 401.81 407.24 -1.33
Singapore 3172.38 3184.23 -0.37
Kuala Lumpur 1794.65 1798.69 -0.22
Bangkok 1375.86 1404.81 -2.06
Jakarta 4326.21 4350.79 -0.56
Manila 6122.89 6155.34 -0.53
Ho Chi Minh 503.54 505.52 -0.39
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 401.81 424.10 -5.26
Singapore 3172.38 3167.08 +0.17
Kuala Lumpur 1794.65 1688.95 +6.26
Bangkok 1375.86 1391.93 -1.15
Jakarta 4326.21 4316.69 +0.22
Manila 6122.89 5812.73 +5.34
Ho Chi Minh 503.54 413.73 +21.71
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 275,688,100 215,854,152
Kuala Lumpur 141,063,400 121,490,700
Bangkok 7,098,698 7,495,583
Jakarta 2,479,265,500 3,440,891,383
Manila 104,120 79,163
Ho Chi Minh 173,935 75,554