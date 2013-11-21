BANGKOK, Nov 21 Southeast Asian stocks faltered on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's hint at stimulus tapering further derailed battered emerging markets, with the Thai benchmark ending near an 11-week low after late sell-offs in large-cap firms. The Thai SET index fell for a third session, down 2.1 percent at 1,375.86, the lowest close since Sept. 6, erasing all its gains so far this year. It has now turned to a year-to-date loss of 1.2 percent, Asia's third-worst performer. The exchange saw heavy selling in large-cap banks including Kasikornbank Pcl, Bangkok Bank Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, each ending down around 4 percent. Shares of builders underperformed due to a petition on the legality of the $63.2 billion borrowing bill. Shares of Italian Thai Development slipped 6.5 percent after it said it no longer had concession rights in Myanmar's Dawei special economic zone. Broader trading volume was relatively light amid domestic political uncertainty. "The QE fears led to selling in the region today. More selling of Thai stocks could be due to the uncertainty about domestic political issues and concerns about earnings of Thai firms," said CIMB strategist Teerawut Kanniphakul in Bangkok. Foreign investors sold a net 2 billion baht ($63.15 million) on Thursday, after withdrawing a net $841 million in November to Wednesday, reversing a net purchase of $38 million in October, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. The index has fallen almost 5 percent month-to-date, making it Southeast Asia's second-worst after typhoon-struck Philippines, which dropped around 7 percent during the same period. Most share markets, including Singapore, Malaysia , Indonesia and the Philippines, posted modest losses, on late bargain hunting. Foreign investors sold Malaysian shares worth a net 172 million ringgit ($54.03 million) and offloaded Indonesian shares worth a net 525,678 million rupiah ($45.09 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. In Singapore, the Straits Times Index closed down 0.4 percent, trimming some early losses, underpinned by its strong third-quarter GDP numbers. Among gainers, shares of the biggest firm by value Singapore Telecommunication rose 0.5 percent, recouping early losses. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 401.81 407.24 -1.33 Singapore 3172.38 3184.23 -0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1794.65 1798.69 -0.22 Bangkok 1375.86 1404.81 -2.06 Jakarta 4326.21 4350.79 -0.56 Manila 6122.89 6155.34 -0.53 Ho Chi Minh 503.54 505.52 -0.39 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 401.81 424.10 -5.26 Singapore 3172.38 3167.08 +0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1794.65 1688.95 +6.26 Bangkok 1375.86 1391.93 -1.15 Jakarta 4326.21 4316.69 +0.22 Manila 6122.89 5812.73 +5.34 Ho Chi Minh 503.54 413.73 +21.71 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 275,688,100 215,854,152 Kuala Lumpur 141,063,400 121,490,700 Bangkok 7,098,698 7,495,583 Jakarta 2,479,265,500 3,440,891,383 Manila 104,120 79,163 Ho Chi Minh 173,935 75,554