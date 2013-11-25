BANGKOK, Nov 25 Thai shares fell for a fifth
straight session to an 11-week closing low as outflows continued
amid political protests, and the Typhoon-struck Philippines
suffered loss for a sixth session, while most Southeast Asian
stocks saw modest gains in line with Asia on Monday.
Thai SET index closed down 0.5 percent at 1,352.86,
the lowest since Sept. 6, taking its year-to-date loss to 2.8
percent, Asia's third worst.
Foreign investors withdrew a net 1.5 billion baht ($47
million), adding to their net selling of $983 million so far
this month to Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The benchmark bounced off a day's low of 1,345.02 helped by
some technical-led buying in large cap banks led by shares of
Siam Commercial Bank.
Bangkok-based strategist Teerada Charnyingyong of broker
Phillip Securities expected the market weakness to continue in
the near term, with key support for the SET seen around 1,320,
a downside of 10 percent from its high in early October.
The Thai baht fell against the dollar on Monday to
its lowest for nearly 11 weeks.
The Philippine main index underperformed in the
region, closing down 1.3 percent at 6,004.26, an 11-week closing
low. Shares of conglomerate GT Capital Holdings
dropped 5.7 percent, the biggest percentage loser.
Foreign outflows weighed on share markets across the region,
including Indonesia's 2,341 million rupiah ($200,200),
Malaysia's 109 million ringgit ($33.9 million) and Phillipine
517 million peso ($11.8 million), Thomson Reuters and stock
exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 399.07 400.07 -0.25
Singapore 3180.65 3172.85 +0.25
Kuala Lumpur 1797.97 1794.52 +0.19
Bangkok 1352.86 1359.07 -0.46
Jakarta 4334.80 4317.96 +0.39
Manila 6004.26 6084.84 -1.32
Ho Chi Minh 506.46 505.64 +0.16
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 399.07 424.10 -5.90
Singapore 3180.65 3167.08 +0.43
Kuala Lumpur 1797.97 1688.95 +6.45
Bangkok 1352.86 1391.93 -2.81
Jakarta 4334.80 4316.69 +0.42
Manila 6004.26 5812.73 +3.30
Ho Chi Minh 506.46 413.73 +22.41
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 179,843,100 217,214,445
Kuala Lumpur 122,102,400 122,821,777
Bangkok 5,100,596 7,421,220
Jakarta 2,571,409,000 3,384,285,017
Manila 52,600 80,163
Ho Chi Minh 97,383 80,897