BANGKOK, Nov 26 Thai stocks rose in a thin
market on Tuesday as bargain hunting emerged after five straight
sessions of losses, while Indonesian shares underperformed in
the region on selling in consumer stocks.
The Thai key SET index was up 0.7 percent at midday,
regaining some of its recent lost ground and rebounding from the
11-week closing low of the previous session.
Shares of telecoms operator Advanced Info Service
jumped 2.7 percent, the biggest percentage gainers on the large
cap SET50 index, amid buying by long-term equity funds
and retirement mutual funds, active towards the end of the year.
Tourism stocks were broadly weak, weighed down by the
political impact on business. Shares of carrier Thai Airways
International Pcl were down 0.6 percent and Airports
of Thailand Pcl was 0.3 percent lower.
Trading volume in the morning session dropped to 37 percent
of a full day average over the past 30 sessions on concerns over
anti-government protests and the parliamentary censure debate.
"Political heat looks set to rise further both inside and
outside parliament as the censure debate against Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra and Interior Minister Charupong Ruangsuwan
starts today," broker Phillip Securities wrote in a report.
Foreign investors have offloaded Thai shares worth a net $1
billion so far this month, more than erasing two successive
months of net buying worth a combined $337 million and taking
their net withdrawal to $4.5 billion year to date, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
The Thai index has dropped nearly 6 percent this month,
taking its loss this year to around 2 percent, the third worst
performing bourse in Asia.
The political tensions took a toll across Thai assets.
According to the Thai Bond Market Association data, foreign
selling of Thai bonds was a net $1.8 billion in the month to
Nov. 22, after two straight months of net buying.
The baht bounced from an 11-week low on suspected
intervention by the Thai central bank. The Thai currency lost as
much as 0.4 percent in early trade to 32.090 per U.S. dollar,
its weakest since Sept. 11, on selling from offshore funds.
In Jakarta, the key index dropped 1 percent to near
a two-week low. Shares of Unilever Indonesia and
Indofood Suksess Makmur were among the top percentage
losers.
The Philippine main index was down 0.5 percent,
hovering around an 11-week low, with shares of JG Summit
Holdings down 4.3 percent after the launch of a share
placement.
Singapore was nearly flat after a gain in the
previous session, Malaysia inched slightly higher after a
modest rise on Monday and Vietnam rose 0.5 percent,
extending gains from Monday and Friday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0532 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 398.71 399.23 -0.13
Singapore 3181.27 3180.65 +0.02
Kuala Lumpur 1801.23 1797.97 +0.18
Bangkok 1362.31 1352.86 +0.70
Jakarta 4290.36 4334.80 -1.03
Manila 5971.37 6004.26 -0.55
Ho Chi Minh 508.96 506.46 +0.49