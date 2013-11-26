BANGKOK, Nov 26 Thai stocks edged higher on
Tuesday, rebounding from an 11-week closing low hit in the
previous session amid domestic-led buying while Indonesian
stocks lost more than 2 percent as the fall in the rupiah
rattled sentiment.
Thai SET index closed up 0.4 percent after the 5.1
percent drop over past five sessions, helped by buying in large
caps such as Advanced Info Service by retirement
mutual funds and long-term equity funds, traders said.
Domestic institutions and retail investors were net buyers
of Thai shares worth a net 9.3 billion baht ($290.81 million),
countering the selling of the same amount by foreign investors,
according to stock exchange data.
Domestic political tensions have led to foreign outflows of
about $1 billion in the month to Monday.
Nearly 3,000 anti-government protesters massed in front of
Thailand's Interior Ministry on Tuesday, intensifying pressure
on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra a day after they stormed
compounds of two other ministries.
Jakarta's Composite Index dropped 2.3 percent to
4,235.26, the lowest since Sept. 9, with late selloffs as the
currency fell near a psychological level, Jakarta-based John
Teja director of broker Ciptadana Securities said.
"The key trigger is the rupiah weakness. The big picture of
the market was still a concern about the economic backdrop and
the prospect of higher interest rates," John said.
The rupiah lost up to 0.5 percent to 11,785 per
dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on dollar demand for debt
payments and repatriation, traders said.
Selling in Indonesian stocks was heavy with the large-caps
index down 3.2 percent, with shares of coal miner Bumi
Resources plunging 15.2 percent, the biggest
percentage loser.
The Philippine main index pared early falls, ending
up 0.4 percent, Singapore edged down 0.2 percent after
a gain in the previous session, Malaysia inched slightly
higher after a modest rise on Monday and Vietnam rose 0.5
percent, extending gains from Monday and Friday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 397.81 399.23 -0.36
Singapore 3173.51 3180.65 -0.22
Kuala Lumpur 1798.13 1797.97 +0.01
Bangkok 1358.69 1352.86 +0.43
Jakarta 4235.26 4334.80 -2.30
Manila 6025.37 6004.26 +0.35
Ho Chi Minh 509.16 506.46 +0.53
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 397.81 424.10 -6.20
Singapore 3173.51 3167.08 +0.20
Kuala Lumpur 1798.13 1688.95 +6.46
Bangkok 1358.69 1391.93 -2.39
Jakarta 4235.26 4316.69 -1.89
Manila 6025.37 5812.73 +3.66
Ho Chi Minh 509.16 413.73 +23.07
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 299,990,500 217,327,635
Kuala Lumpur 186,416,300 123,415,680
Bangkok 7,084,038 7,329,374
Jakarta 5,213,520,000 3,336,684,133
Manila 83,376 80,163
Ho Chi Minh 93,482 82,863