BANGKOK, Nov 27 Thai stocks rose on Wednesday as
the central bank's unexpected rate cut boosted interest
rate-sensitive property stocks such as Land & Houses
while most Southeast Asian stock markets posted limited gains
after a range-bound session.
Thai SET index rose 1.1 percent, building on the
modest rise on Tuesday and further recouping its losses this
month, after the Bank of Thailand surprisingly cut its benchmark
interest rate by 25 basis points to cope with domestic risks.
The benchmark drifted lower in early trading hours as
anti-government protesters marched across the Bangkok capital
and stepped up protests across the country in an effort to oust
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
The property sub-index was an outperformer, surging
3.3 percent, led by a 4.7 percent rise in shares of Land &
Houses, the third-biggest percentage gainer on the large cap
SET50 index.
Thai stocks suffered more outflows, with foreign investors
selling a net 4.4 billion baht ($137.5 million) on the day,
taking their net selling this month to $1.46 billion and
year-to-date net selling to $4.9 billion.
In a choppy session, stocks in Indonesia closed up
0.4 percent, falling at one point to an 11-week low amid the
weakness in the rupiah. The Indonesian currency lost
1.1 percent to its weakest since March 2009.
The Philippines, plagued by the impact of typhoon
Haiyan, gained 0.5 percent following the rebound on Tuesday.
Singapore and Malaysia were nearly flat, edging
down 0.05 percent and up 0.02 percent, respectively.
Stocks in Vietnam pared early gains to fall 0.2
percent, after three straight sessions of rising streaks.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 397.89 397.54 +0.09
Singapore 3172.06 3173.51 -0.05
Kuala Lumpur 1798.46 1798.13 +0.02
Bangkok 1373.11 1358.69 +1.06
Jakarta 4251.49 4235.26 +0.38
Manila 6053.87 6025.37 +0.47
Ho Chi Minh 508.43 509.16 -0.14
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 397.89 424.10 -6.18
Singapore 3172.06 3167.08 +0.16
Kuala Lumpur 1798.46 1688.95 +6.48
Bangkok 1373.11 1391.93 -1.35
Jakarta 4251.49 4316.69 -1.51
Manila 6053.87 5812.73 +4.15
Ho Chi Minh 508.43 413.73 +22.89
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 192,118,400 217,327,635
Kuala Lumpur 137,681,500 126,084,927
Bangkok 6,476,487 7,293,735
Jakarta 2,790,126,000 3,380,198,683
Manila 119,850 79,727
Ho Chi Minh 102,743 84,297