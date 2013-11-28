BANGKOK, Nov 28 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on Thursday, joining a buoyant mood in Asia after positive economic data in the United States, with Singapore reversing two days of losses but Thai stocks trimmed early gains due to political worries at home. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.7 percent, hovering around a one-week high and more than erasing its decline over the past two days. The index in typhoon-struck Philippines rose 1.3 percent, adding to its 0.8 percent gain of the past two days. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.5 percent, hitting a one-week high. The Philippines saw annual growth cool to its slowest in more than a year in the third quarter, with the economy set to take another hit from this month's powerful typhoon, but some economists are still happy about the 7 percent third-quarter growth figure. "There's a very big chance that the government will hit the 6 to 7 percent full-year (growth) target," said Jun Neri, economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands. In Bangkok, the SET index was up 0.06 percent at 1,373.99 near midday. Broker Phillip Securities said it expected the SET to move in a trading range of 1,360-1,390, while broker KGI Securities said the local political tensions would limit any market rally. Battered tourism stocks rebounded, led by shares of carrier Thai Airways International and airport operator Airports of Thailand. "Foreign outflows remained significant despite the market bounce. Hence, we remain conservative to SET. We believe inflection point on politics is very near," KGI strategists wrote in a report. Thailand's embattled Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Thursday breezed through a no-confidence vote in parliament where her party holds a commanding majority, but faced mounting pressure from widening anti-government protests. In Jakarta, sentiment was plagued with the weakness of the rupiah which hit a psychologically important support at 12,000 per dollar on Thursday, for the first time in almost five years. Jakarta's Composite Index pared early gains to fall 0.2 percent, while brokers expect the market could be jumpy later in the day. "Market participants should be very careful as the rupiah continued to weaken against the U.S. dollar which is currently a driving factor in JCI," Edwin Sebayang, head of research at MNC Securities, wrote in a note to clients. Shares of Perusahann Gas Negara were up 2.7 percent, the biggest percentage gainer on the large cap index while shares of United Tractors dropped 3.6 percent, the worst performer on the large cap index. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0443 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 398.77 397.89 +0.22 Singapore 3193.42 3172.06 +0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1803.49 1798.46 +0.28 Bangkok 1373.99 1373.11 +0.06 Jakarta 4244.10 4251.49 -0.17 Manila 6132.99 6053.87 +1.31 Ho Chi Minh 507.82 508.43 -0.12