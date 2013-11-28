BANGKOK, Nov 28 Thai stocks ended a two-day winning streak and fell on Thursday as investors cashed in quick gains amid political uncertainty and weak economic data, while Indonesian shares failed to hold on to earlier gains to end at 11-week closing lows on a weak rupiah. Thai SET index finished down 1 percent, climbing at one point to a one-week high as positive U.S. economic data buoyed sentiment in Asia, luring buyers of the battered Thai stocks. Shares of PTT Exploration and Production slipped 2.2 percent, trimming some of the 3.5 percent rise over past two days. Tourism stocks were broadly weak, led by hotelier Central Plaza Hotel, amid anti-government protests in Bangkok. Thailand's embattled Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra breezed through a no-confidence vote in parliament on Thursday as confusion emerged over the goals of an anti-government protest movement massing at government offices. Thai factory output shrank more than expected in October, adding to a string of weak data that prompted the central bank to unexpectedly cut interest rates to support the economy as mounting political tension dents confidence. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.4 percent at 4,233.92, the lowest close since Sept. 9, as the rupiah hit the 12,000 per dollar psychological support level on Thursday for the first time in nearly five years. Stocks in the Philippines climbed 1.92 percent, while Singapore and Malaysia both edged up about 0.5 percent as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.43 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 397.39 397.89 -0.13 Singapore 3186.37 3172.06 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1807.60 1798.46 +0.51 Bangkok 1359.45 1373.11 -0.99 Jakarta 4233.93 4251.49 -0.41 Manila 6169.96 6053.87 +1.92 Ho Chi Minh 507.71 508.43 -0.14 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 397.39 424.10 -6.30 Singapore 3186.37 3167.08 +0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1807.60 1688.95 +7.03 Bangkok 1359.45 1391.93 -2.33 Jakarta 4233.93 4316.69 -1.92 Manila 6169.96 5812.73 +6.15 Ho Chi Minh 507.71 413.73 +22.72 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 139,233,700 224,252,032 Kuala Lumpur 73,856,200 128,238,647 Bangkok 6,735,941 7,186,282 Jakarta 2,856,379,500 3,360,319,983 Manila 60,465 79,368 Ho Chi Minh 82,129 85,391