BANGKOK, Nov 29 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on Friday, with the Thai SET index climbing almost 1 percent as a weaker baht lifted shares of exporters, but still suffered its worst monthly loss since August amid rising political tensions and fund outflows. The SET index closed up 0.9 percent, rebounding from its day-low, led by a 6.8 percent jump in shares of electronic component exporter Delta Electronics Thailand and a 3.6 percent rise in shares of food exporter Charoen Pokphand Foods. The baht has been among the under-performers in Asia in November with a 3.1 percent loss as political tensions caused foreign investors to sell Thai assets. It ended the month 5 percent lower, among under-performers in the region. Foreign investors offloaded $1.47 billion worth of Thai shares in the month to Nov. 28, reversing their combined net buying of $337 million in the previous two months, Thomson Reuters data showed. About 1,500 anti-government protesters forced their way into the compound of Thailand's army headquarters on Friday, the latest escalation in a city-wide demonstration seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the political uncertainty could dent the economy in the fourth quarter and that full-year GDP growth would be lower than 3 percent. He said the economy could expand 4 percent next year, thanks to government spending. "The 4 percent growth is possible but we should all help to reach that target," Kittirat told reporters. Stocks in Indonesia gained 0.5 percent, rebounding from early losses and trimming its monthly fall to 5.6 percent, still the biggest since August. The Philippines was up 0.6 percent on the day, ending the month 5.7 percent lower. Singapore fell 0.3 percent on the day and ended 1.1 percent lower on the month. Malaysia and Vietnam outperformed on the month, up 0.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 398.70 397.83 +0.22 Singapore 3176.35 3186.37 -0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1812.72 1807.60 +0.28 Bangkok 1371.13 1359.45 +0.86 Jakarta 4256.44 4233.93 +0.53 Manila 6208.82 6169.96 +0.63 Ho Chi Minh 507.78 507.71 +0.01 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 398.70 424.10 -5.99 Singapore 3176.35 3167.08 +0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1812.72 1688.95 +7.33 Bangkok 1371.13 1391.93 -1.49 Jakarta 4256.44 4316.69 -1.40 Manila 6208.82 5812.73 +6.81 Ho Chi Minh 507.78 413.73 +22.73 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 224,993,100 222,647,667 Kuala Lumpur 109,757,200 126,231,747 Bangkok 5,344,547 7,047,994 Jakarta 2,730,447,000 3,373,568,533 Manila 75,838 79,242 Ho Chi Minh 101,245 85,992