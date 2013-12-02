Dec 2 Most Southeast Asian stocks were trading firmer on Monday led by Indonesia after China's factory data showed a steady growth in November, but Thailand underperformed with falling more than 1 percent due to political tensions. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 1.6 percent at 0658 GMT led by financials, the Philippines' broader index was trading 0.4 percent higher at a near two-week high, while Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.3 percent. "As far as activities are concerned, it is still quiet because of the year-end and investors are looking to close down their portfolios with nothing is exciting," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in Singapore. "But the key is still very much on the U.S. data, if they are driving for the expected tapering or not." China's factory activity maintained steady growth momentum in November, boosted by resilient new orders, though the pace of expansion eased slightly from October, a private survey showed on Monday, keeping intact expectations that the economy is on a stabilizing path in the last quarter of 2012. Malaysia's broader index and Vietnam's benchmark VN Index were up 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent respectively at 0658 GMT. Bucking the trend, Thailand's SET index tumbled more than 1.1 percent to trade at 1355.81 as anti-government protesters vowed to forge ahead with a "people's coup" campaign to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. "Still the market is concerned about the political pressure," said Bangkok-based strategist Teerada Charnyingyong of broker Phillip Securities. "We see a support level at 1320, but foreign outflow is a concern. Shares related to banking, information technology, and property development were among losers dragging the overall index down. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0658 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.39 399.07 +0.33 Singapore 3187.11 3176.35 +0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1815.73 1814.72 +0.17 Bangkok 1355.81 1371.13 -1.12 Jakarta 4324.60 4256.44 +1.60 Manila 6231.64 6208.82 +0.37 Ho Chi Minh 508.57 507.78 +0.14