Dec 2 All Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday, led by Indonesia on a series of positive data, while other markets gained after China's factory data showed steady growth in November and Thailand recouped its early losses. Jakarta's Composite Index jumped 1.5 percent to a one-week high, led by financials after optimistic economic data including a less-then-expected pick up in inflation and a surprise trade surplus in October., "Inflation, remaining under control, gives positive sentiment for property sector," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in an investor note. "In addition the... trade balance which is much higher than expected gives very positive sentiment for the property, construction and banking sector." China's factory activity maintained steady growth momentum in November, boosted by resilient new orders, though the pace of expansion eased slightly from October, a private survey showed on Monday, keeping intact expectations that the economy is on a stabilizing path in the last quarter of the year. Thailand's SET index, which tumbled more than 1.1 percent in the early trade, recovered to end 0.2 percent firmer after Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said she would "open every door" to find a peaceful solution to the on-going political crisis. Political tension, however, persisted with the Thai Police using rubber bullets against protesters seeking to topple Shinawatra's government. The Philippines' broader index ended 0.2 percent firmer at a near two-week high, while Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 0.4 percent to its highest close since Nov. 19. Malaysia's broader index and Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 401.87 399.07 +0.70 Singapore 3188.76 3176.35 +0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1818.15 1812.72 +0.30 Bangkok 1374.26 1371.13 +0.23 Jakarta 4321.98 4256.44 +1.54 Manila 6223.37 6208.82 +0.23 Ho Chi Minh 508.53 507.10 +0.15 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 401.87 424.10 -5.24 Singapore 3188.76 3167.08 +0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1818.15 1688.95 +7.65 Bangkok 1374.26 1391.93 -1.27 Jakarta 4321.98 4316.69 +0.12 Manila 6223.37 5812.73 +7.06 Ho Chi Minh 508.53 413.73 +22.91 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.