Dec 4 Southeast Asian stock markets were
range-bound with a weak bias on Wednesday as the prospects of a
reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus early next year
prompted investors to sell their risky assets.
The Philippines' main stock index and Jakarta's
Composite Index were down 0.9 percent by 0557 GMT, led
by financials. Singapore's Straits Times Index was
trading 0.4 percent weaker.
Unexpectedly strong factory activity data from the world's
largest economy's released last week has renewed the possibility
of the U.S. Fed starting to taper its asset buying programme
sooner than expected.
Investors are waiting for more clarity from U.S. employment
data on Friday.
Many analysts expect the Fed to take a decision on reducing
its latest bond purchases, at its March meeting, but some think
that could be brought forward to January, or at the extreme,
later this month, if the employment data comes in strong.
Other markets edged up with Malaysia and Vietnam
up 0.1 percent each.
Thailand's stock market, which saw over 18.6 billion baht
($578.36 million) of foreign outflow in the five straight
session through Tuesday due to political tension, traded a tad
firmer with a 0.04 percent gain.
Thai markets were calmed after the country's navy chief
ruled out a coup after days of anti-government protests.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0559 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 399.06 400.76 -0.42
Singapore 3175.97 3187.67 -0.40
Kuala Lumpur 1825.71 1824.29 +0.08
Bangkok 1384.46 1383.89 +0.04
Jakarta 4251.02 4288.76 -0.88
Manila 6120.55 6179.50 -0.95
Ho Chi Minh 512.29 511.62 +0.13