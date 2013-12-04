Dec 4 Southeast Asian stock markets were range-bound with a weak bias on Wednesday as the prospects of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus early next year prompted investors to sell their risky assets. The Philippines' main stock index and Jakarta's Composite Index were down 0.9 percent by 0557 GMT, led by financials. Singapore's Straits Times Index was trading 0.4 percent weaker. Unexpectedly strong factory activity data from the world's largest economy's released last week has renewed the possibility of the U.S. Fed starting to taper its asset buying programme sooner than expected. Investors are waiting for more clarity from U.S. employment data on Friday. Many analysts expect the Fed to take a decision on reducing its latest bond purchases, at its March meeting, but some think that could be brought forward to January, or at the extreme, later this month, if the employment data comes in strong. Other markets edged up with Malaysia and Vietnam up 0.1 percent each. Thailand's stock market, which saw over 18.6 billion baht ($578.36 million) of foreign outflow in the five straight session through Tuesday due to political tension, traded a tad firmer with a 0.04 percent gain. Thai markets were calmed after the country's navy chief ruled out a coup after days of anti-government protests. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0559 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 399.06 400.76 -0.42 Singapore 3175.97 3187.67 -0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1825.71 1824.29 +0.08 Bangkok 1384.46 1383.89 +0.04 Jakarta 4251.02 4288.76 -0.88 Manila 6120.55 6179.50 -0.95 Ho Chi Minh 512.29 511.62 +0.13