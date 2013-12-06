Dec 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday as uncertainty over a possible reduction in the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus hit sentiment ahead of U.S. job data
due later in the day with Thailand underperforming the region on
political tensions.
The Thai stock market, which resumed trading on
Friday after a holiday, was down 1 percent by 0632 GMT, led by
financials and energy shares.
Anti-government protesters are attempting to bring down the
government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of
former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who was toppled by the
military in 2006. Five people have been killed in clashes over
the past week.
Strategists at broker Phillip Securities in a report said
the market's focus would remain on anti-government protests
after the leader of the anti-government demonstration said
protests would continue until the political machine of former
prime minister Thaksin is "wiped out".
"There are no signs of negotiation breakthrough yet in
sight. Prolonged protests would undermine the country's economic
fundamentals," it said.
Bangkok has seen more than $664.60 million worth of outflows
in six straight sessions through Wednesday due to political
tensions.
Strategists at Maybank Kim Eng Securities in a report said
investors should closely watch the political progress from the
government and anti-government sides and "foreign net sales are
expected to continue due to the unattractive Thai market
fundamentals."
Analysts fear fresh political tensions on Friday after
protesters took the day off on Thursday to observe the Thai
King's birthday.
Other markets were trading mixed with Jakarta's Composite
Index down 0.8 percent to a near three-month low by 0632
GMT, while Singapore's Straits Times Index was trading
0.2 percent down, also near three-month lows.
The markets have been factoring in concerns ahead of jobs
data that could make or break the case for an imminent scaling
back in U.S. stimulus.
The Philippine index traded 0.2 percent lower.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index and Malaysia,
bucking the trend, were up 0.3 percent and 0.04 percent
respectively.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0632 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 393.25 395.00 -0.44
Singapore 3117.18 3124.38 -0.23
Kuala Lumpur 1825.56 1824.86 +0.04
Bangkok 1362.56 1376.63 -1.02
Jakarta 4182.98 4216.89 -0.80
Manila 6020.81 6030.95 -0.17
Ho Chi Minh 511.64 510.03 +0.32