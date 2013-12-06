Dec 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday as uncertainty over a possible reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus hit sentiment ahead of U.S. job data due later in the day with Thailand underperforming the region on political tensions. The Thai stock market, which resumed trading on Friday after a holiday, was down 1 percent by 0632 GMT, led by financials and energy shares. Anti-government protesters are attempting to bring down the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who was toppled by the military in 2006. Five people have been killed in clashes over the past week. Strategists at broker Phillip Securities in a report said the market's focus would remain on anti-government protests after the leader of the anti-government demonstration said protests would continue until the political machine of former prime minister Thaksin is "wiped out". "There are no signs of negotiation breakthrough yet in sight. Prolonged protests would undermine the country's economic fundamentals," it said. Bangkok has seen more than $664.60 million worth of outflows in six straight sessions through Wednesday due to political tensions. Strategists at Maybank Kim Eng Securities in a report said investors should closely watch the political progress from the government and anti-government sides and "foreign net sales are expected to continue due to the unattractive Thai market fundamentals." Analysts fear fresh political tensions on Friday after protesters took the day off on Thursday to observe the Thai King's birthday. Other markets were trading mixed with Jakarta's Composite Index down 0.8 percent to a near three-month low by 0632 GMT, while Singapore's Straits Times Index was trading 0.2 percent down, also near three-month lows. The markets have been factoring in concerns ahead of jobs data that could make or break the case for an imminent scaling back in U.S. stimulus. The Philippine index traded 0.2 percent lower. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index and Malaysia, bucking the trend, were up 0.3 percent and 0.04 percent respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0632 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 393.25 395.00 -0.44 Singapore 3117.18 3124.38 -0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1825.56 1824.86 +0.04 Bangkok 1362.56 1376.63 -1.02 Jakarta 4182.98 4216.89 -0.80 Manila 6020.81 6030.95 -0.17 Ho Chi Minh 511.64 510.03 +0.32