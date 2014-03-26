BANGKOK, March 26 Thai shares rose for a second
day, led by large-cap and dividend-yielding stocks, while shares
in Singapore hit their highest in more than two months as upbeat
U.S. data and hopes about China's economic stimulus boosted
sentiments.
Gains in shares of Advanced Info Service PCL,
the third-biggest company by market value, and active buying in
utility firm Glow Energy PCL helped lift the broader
Thai market.
The SET index closed up 0.5 percent at 1,360.44.
Domestic institutions were major buyers of Thai shares on
Wednesday.
Brokers expect limited gains near term thanks to rising
political risk.
Anti-government protesters marched in Bangkok on Tuesday to
drum up support for a rally at the weekend, just before Thailand
holds elections for the Senate, which will play a central role
in their aim of removing Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra.
Data released on Wednesday showed Thai exports rose more
than expected in February but imports plunged again, which might
show how the country's long political crisis is hitting domestic
demand.
Singaporer's benchmark Straits Times index was up
1.3 percent at 3,143.32, the highest close since Jan. 10, as
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1.2 percent.
Foreign investors bought shares in the region, according to
stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data.
The Philippines posted a net inflows of 417.5 million
peso ($9.26 million), Malaysia's 62.79 million ringgit
($19 million) and Indonesia's 107.7 billion rupiah
($9.46 million).
Vietnam bucked the trend, falling 2.3 percent as
individual investors sold stocks to reduce margin trading.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 403.13 400.77 +0.59
Singapore 3143.32 3104.17 +1.26
Kuala Lumpur 1839.14 1837.17 +0.11
Bangkok 1360.44 1354.01 +0.47
Jakarta 4728.24 4703.09 +0.53
Manila 6348.50 6336.34 +0.19
Ho Chi Minh 588.06 601.85 -2.29
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 403.13 388.37 +3.80
Singapore 3143.32 3167.43 -0.76
Kuala Lumpur 1839.14 1866.96 -1.49
Bangkok 1360.44 1298.71 +4.75
Jakarta 4728.24 4274.18 +10.62
Manila 6348.50 5889.83 +7.79
Ho Chi Minh 588.06 504.63 +16.53
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 45.0700 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 3.3045 Malaysian Ringgits)
($1 = 11392.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
($1 = 32.5600 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Joyjeet Das)