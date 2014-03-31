BANGKOK, March 31 Most Southeast Asian stocks
rose on Monday, with Thai shares hovering near two-week highs
amid buying in index heavyweights while Singapore shares gained
for a fourth session, helped by expectations of potential
stimulus in China.
The Thai SET index was up 0.7 percent at midday,
heading for a second month of gains. Among actively traded
shares, Kasikornbank rose to near two-week highs on
buying via a number of block
trades.
Foreign investors and domestic institutions were active
buyers of Thai shares last week, mainly due to 'window
dressing'.
Jitters over the domestic political crisis remain and the
market could be more subdued later in the week in the absence of
'window dressing', brokers said.
"We expect the Thai market to move up in a tight range on
Monday, as the short-term support from the buying at the end of
quarter remains. As the first quarter was quite tough, portfolio
managers are likely to have to manage their books," strategists
at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report.
Singapore's Straits Times index rose 0.6 percent,
poised to end the month with a gain of more than 2 percent.
Shares of CapitaLand and CapitaMalls Asia
led among the gainers.
The Philippine index was up 0.8 percent, on track for
a modest loss on the month. Shares of Alliance Global Group
bucked the trend, down 0.4 percent after selling via a
block trade.
Stocks in Malaysia and Vietnam trimmed their
monthly gains to 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
Indonesia was shut for a market holiday. The index
has gained 3.2 percent in March, a fourth straight month, and
was up 11.6 percent in the first quarter of the year.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0635 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 408.68 406.94 +0.43
Singapore 3189.67 3172.17 +0.55
Kuala Lumpur 1847.38 1850.73 -0.18
Bangkok 1377.89 1368.90 +0.66
Jakarta 4768.28 4723.06 +0.96
Manila 6412.85 6359.62 +0.84
Ho Chi Minh 593.25 594.29 -0.17
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Suni Nair)