BANGKOK, April 3 Thai shares slipped on Thursday
as a fall in consumer confidence and concerns over a slowdown in
the Thai economy hit banking and consumer shares, while most
other share markets eked out gains ahead of the European Central
Bank's policy decision.
Stocks in Thai benchmark SET index ended down 0.4
percent, trimming some of the gains over the past four sessions
and pulling it off a more than four-month high hit on Wednesday.
Shares of Advanced Info Service and Siam
Commercial Bank were among the biggest losers on top 50
large caps.
Foreign inflows have lifted laggard big caps and banking
shares but the consumer confidence which hit the lowest in
nearly 12.5 years in March due to prolonged political unrest
kept investors on the defensive.
"Domestic political concerns may return to the fore over
this weekend," said broker Phillip Securities as supporters of
the government set April 5 for mass gatherings.
Thai government said on Thursday it fears a violent backlash
if Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is removed from power.
Singapore outperformed, with the benchmark Straits Times
Index gaining 0.9 percent as shares of Noble Group
extended gains after a stake sale of its agriculture
division to COFCO.
Shares of the Philippines ended four sessions of
gains amid domestic-led selling. Foreign investors bought shares
for a seventh straight session, adding a net 1.1 billion peso
($24.5 million), data showed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
and MSCI's world shares both
were nearly flat, with focus on the ECB's policy meeting.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.11 413.65 +0.11
Singapore 3220.06 3192.78 +0.85
Kuala Lumpur 1855.63 1852.00 +0.20
Bangkok 1391.22 1396.62 -0.39
Jakarta 4891.32 4870.21 +0.43
Manila 6587.08 6587.72 -0.01
Ho Chi Minh 589.44 581.67 +1.34
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.11 388.37 +6.63
Singapore 3220.06 3167.43 +1.66
Kuala Lumpur 1855.63 1866.96 -0.61
Bangkok 1391.22 1298.71 +7.12
Jakarta 4891.32 4274.18 +14.44
Manila 6587.08 5889.83 +11.84
Ho Chi Minh 589.44 504.63 +16.81
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 44.8800 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)