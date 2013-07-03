BANGKOK, July 3 Southeast Asian stocks mostly
fell on Wednesday, with Indonesia dropping more than 2 percent
on concerns over the prospect of domestic economy and interest
rates, while late selling erased early gains in Malaysia.
Jakarta's Composite Index was an underperformer,
trading down 2.8 percent by 0812 GMT, extending Tuesday's 0.8
percent loss after the World Bank lowered its forecast for
economic growth in Indonesia this year.
Analysts also attributed the selling to expectations that
Indonesia's central bank would raise the benchmark rate
on July 11 to cope with higher inflationary pressure following
the government's fuel price hike.
Cement stocks, seen among proxy of Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, led among losers, with shares in the biggest cement
maker PT Semen Indonesia Tbk slipping 5 percent.
Investors sold property developers such as PT Kawasan
Industri Jababeka after industrial park sales in the
first quarter dropped 68 percent year-on-year, said Steven
Gunawan, property analyst at Batavia Prosperindo Securities.
"This is seasonal and also because the sales on last year
first quarter was high. There are also limited negative
sentiment on higher Bank Indonesia rate expectation, which will
be announced next week," he said.
Elsewhere, stocks in Singapore fell 1.3 percent,
taking its year to date loss to 1.1 percent, Southeast Asia's
underperformer this year. Thai shares was down 1.3
percent while Vietnamese stocks eased 0.5 percent.
Banking shares such as Malayan Banking Bhd and
AMMB Holdings Bhd outperformed in Malaysia, with the
broader index trading nearly flat at 1,771.37, erasing
small gains in early trading.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0812 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.96 430.95 -1.62
Singapore 3132.65 3173.32 -1.28
Kuala Lumpur 1772.12 1771.89 +0.01
Bangkok 1444.82 1463.98 -1.31
Jakarta 4597.05 4728.70 -2.78
Manila 4680.12 6448.18 +0.50
Ho Chi Minh 487.35 489.84 -0.51