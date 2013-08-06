BANGKOK, Aug 6 Most Southeast Asian stocks
slipped on Tuesday amid weak global equities and broad-based
selling across regional exchanges, with the prospect of low
interest rates in the Philippines weighing on the interest
rate-sensitive bank subindex.
The Philippine main index was down 1.4 percent at
6,421.23, the lowest since July 12. Shares in Metropolitan Bank
& Trust Co, the most actively traded, and Bank of the
Philippine Islands, both fell more than 2 percent.
The Philippine central bank said it has room to adjust
monetary policy to address shifts in investor sentiment or
changes in the outlook for major economies, after data on
Tuesday showed inflation slowed to its lowest in nearly four
years in July.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index eased 0.5
percent. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, the biggest
firm by market value, dropped 0.5 percent, extending a 2.3
percent drop on Monday when it traded ex-dividend.
Stocks in Malaysia edged down 0.3 percent, reversing
the modest gain in the previous session, as investors cashed in
on recent gainers such as AMMB Holdings.
Stocks in Vietnam pared early losses to rise 0.1
percent.
Thai shares gained 0.8 percent by midday, reversing
their earlier fall, as large caps including Advanced Info
Service Pcl regained recent lost ground.
Brokers in Bangkok said the SET index would be range-bound
until the end of August due to weak appetite for shares in the
emerging region.
"We view foreign investors will continue to slow their
investments in emerging markets, but they will invest more in
developing markets after the U.S. and EU economic numbers have
shown continuous improvement," said broker Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
"At present, there is no new catalyst to drive the Thai
market in August," it said.
Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net $12 million
on Monday, taking their net selling over the previous three
sessions to $75 million, amid domestic political concerns.
Thai anti-government protests over the past two days has
been peaceful, but brokers said there would an overhang on the
market.
Indonesia is shut for the week for Eid Al-Fitr
holidays. Other exchanges will be closed later in the week for a
public holiday, with Singapore and Malaysia shut on Thursday and
Friday, and the Philippines on Friday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0610 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.42 424.44 -0.24
Singapore 3224.83 3241.79 -0.52
Kuala Lumpur 1780.70 1785.14 -0.25
Bangkok 1435.22 1424.31 +0.77
Manila 6421.23 6509.73 -1.36
Ho Chi Minh 494.25 493.66 +0.12