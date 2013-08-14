BANGKOK, Aug 14 The Philippine benchmark index
gained on Wednesday after strong earnings attracted buyers to
large and midcaps such as Robinsons Land Corp, while
interest-sensitive stocks helped Indonesia's key index gain.
The Philippine index was up 0.6 percent, adding on a
2.3 percent gain over the previous two sessions, with shares in
Robinsons Land Corp up almost 6 percent after it posted
strong quarterly results. ()
Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.5 percent, hovering
around its highest in nearly three weeks, with financial
and property shares up ahead of the central
bank's review of interest rates on Thursday.
"Rate-sensitive shares are already punished and reflected
expectations that Bank Indonesia won't increase the benchmark
rate tomorrow," said John Teja, director of broker Ciptadana
Securities in Jakarta.
"In the short term, further rate hike is still necessary if
the threat of fund outflows and rupiah weakness remain."
Vietnam's VN Index edged up 0.15 percent, driven by
a rally in blue chips in the energy and food sectors.
Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
pared earlier gains to fall as worries about a tapering
of the stimulus programme in the United States weighed on
broader Asia.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 426.99 428.21 -0.28
Singapore 3242.12 3244.12 -0.06
Kuala Lumpur 1792.78 1795.09 -0.13
Bangkok 1454.66 1459.08 -0.30
Jakarta 4675.33 4652.39 +0.49
Manila 6596.47 6554.62 +0.64
Ho Chi Minh 498.46 497.73 +0.15