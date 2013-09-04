BANGKOK, Sept 4 Southeast Asian stocks followed the rest of Asia lower on Wednesday as concerns about a potential U.S. military strike on Syria prompted selling in recent gainers, but laggard commodities outperformed as high oil prices bolstered bargain hunting. Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines underperformed, each falling more than 1 percent. Trading volume in Indonesia was 96 percent of a full-day's average over the past 30 sessions, and for the Philippines it was almost two-thirds the average, higher than its peers in Southeast Asia. Shares of large-cap companies such as Bank Mandiri and SM Investments Corp were among the most actively sold. Singapore was down 0.9 percent, while Malaysia eased 0.5 percent, both slipping at one point to around one-week lows. Vietnam pared earlier gains, and were slightly down at 0.03 percent. Thai stocks were nearly unchanged at the midday trading break, reversing earlier falls in a range-bound session. Rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start reducing its stimulus also kept investors in Southeast Asia on the sidelines. Asian stocks faltered on Wednesday, while oil and gold held on to overnight gains after U.S. President Barack Obama clinched the backing of two key figures in Congress in his drive for limited strikes on Syria. Among the bright spots, Thai Oil Pcl shares jumped almost 6 percent and PTT Exploration and Production rose nearly 2 percent. Both were among the top percentage gainers on the SET50 index, which tracks large caps. Strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities had a "speculative buy" call on PTT Exploration and Production, saying higher oil prices would boost its July-September earnings. "In the short term, we estimate the energy sector to outperform the market on the Syrian tension," they wrote in a strategy note on the Thai stock market. Other top gainers in the region included Indonesia-listed Indika Energy, whose shares rallied 13.4 percent, the third-best gainer on the main Jakarta's Composite Index. Bumi Resources surged 8 percent. "BUMI is just playing catch-up with its peers, which have moved up earlier," said Harry Su, head of research at broker Bahana Securities in Jakarta. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0631 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 379.17 382.57 -0.89 Singapore 3028.59 3054.78 -0.86 Kuala Lumpur 1716.11 1724.21 -0.47 Bangkok 1316.57 1315.41 +0.09 Jakarta 4086.41 4164.01 -1.86 Manila 5985.27 6083.91 -1.62 Ho Chi Minh 472.04 472.17 -0.03