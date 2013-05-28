CIMB favours defensive Southeast Asian aviation stocks in the
present environment of weak global growth, naming low cost
carrier Cebu Air Inc, AirAsia Bhd and
Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd among its top picks.
"Until the cyclical headwinds become tailwinds, ASEAN
aviation stocks will remain top picks," it said in a report.
The first-quarter results illustrated the impact of cyclical
weakness that has hurt airline performance, in particular the
North Asian full-service carriers, whereas ASEAN low-cost
carriers and airports have been protected by structural growth.
"ASEAN low-cost carriers and airports have benefited from
growth in tourist flows from China, more rational competition in
the Philippines and robust and structural expansion in
short-haul low-fare traffic," it said.
Aviation stocks were among outperformers in ASEAN on
Tuesday, with shares in Philippine-listed Cebu Air climbing 2.6
percent and Malaysia-listed Air Asia up 0.6 percent.
0921 GMT
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprapaweth; Editing by Anand Basu)