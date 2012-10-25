Citi Research said it expects coal prices to recover modestly in 2013 to an average $105 per tonne and favoured stocks with compelling valuations, and its ASEAN coal's top picks include Thailand's Banpu Pcl and Indonesia's Adaro Energy Tbk.

The broker rated Banpu a 'buy', with a 12-month price target of 550 baht. It also has a 'buy' rating on Adaro and a price target of 1,650 rupiah.

Banpu shares were up 0.26 percent at 389 baht. They had fallen 28.9 percent so far in 2012, underperforming a 26.3 percent gain of Thai SET index.

Adaro shares rose 1.4 percent to 1,410 rupiah. They had dropped 20.3 percent in 2012 versus a 13.6 percent gain of Jakarta's Composite Index.

"2012 has witnessed a steady down-draft in coal prices with negative implications for sector shares. Names perceived to be less risky have outperformed in this environment but now are reasonably valued, in our view," Citi said in its ASEAN coal report.

"If coal prices are in fact bottoming and due for a mild recovery in 2013, as we expect, we think a little more risk may be rewarded, though valuations suggest stock picking will remain important," it said.

Banpu was discounting excess earnings risk due to issues including Indonesian exports and Australian costs while Adaro has delivered steady volume growth and strong EBITDA margins relative to peers, it said. 1038 (0338 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)