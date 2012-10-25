Citi Research said it expects coal prices to recover
modestly in 2013 to an average $105 per tonne and favoured
stocks with compelling valuations, and its ASEAN coal's top
picks include Thailand's Banpu Pcl and Indonesia's
Adaro Energy Tbk.
The broker rated Banpu a 'buy', with a 12-month price target
of 550 baht. It also has a 'buy' rating on Adaro and a price
target of 1,650 rupiah.
Banpu shares were up 0.26 percent at 389 baht. They had
fallen 28.9 percent so far in 2012, underperforming a 26.3
percent gain of Thai SET index.
Adaro shares rose 1.4 percent to 1,410 rupiah. They had
dropped 20.3 percent in 2012 versus a 13.6 percent gain of
Jakarta's Composite Index.
"2012 has witnessed a steady down-draft in coal prices with
negative implications for sector shares. Names perceived to be
less risky have outperformed in this environment but now are
reasonably valued, in our view," Citi said in its ASEAN coal
report.
"If coal prices are in fact bottoming and due for a mild
recovery in 2013, as we expect, we think a little more risk may
be rewarded, though valuations suggest stock picking will remain
important," it said.
Banpu was discounting excess earnings risk due to issues
including Indonesian exports and Australian costs while Adaro
has delivered steady volume growth and strong EBITDA margins
relative to peers, it said.
