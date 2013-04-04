Morgan Stanley Research maintained its country preference for
Indonesia over Thailand and Singapore saying Indonesian
companies have had the best earnings performance for the
October-December quarter on strong growth in financials.
Thirteen out of 24 Indonesian companies in the Morgan
Stanley MSCI list beat consensus expectations, the broker said
in its ASEAN Equity Strategy report, dated April 3.
Financials beat consensus expectations by 17 percent, led by
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk, it said.
In comparison, MSCI Singapore companies beat consensus
expectations by 3.6 percent while MSCI Thailand companies missed
the expectations by 7.7 percent, the report said.
Indonesia has been the only ASEAN 3 country to have seen
positive upward revisions in forecast 2013 earnings per share by
60 basis points over the last four weeks, it said.
Consensus has revised down forecast 2013 earnings per share
for MSCI Singapore companies by 60 basis points in the last four
weeks and for MSCI Thai companies by 30 basis points in the same
period, the report said.
"We reiterate our country preference of Indonesia ... We
would use any macro headwind-driven correction, particularly in
the Indo market, as another interesting entry opportunity," the
broker said.
MSCI's index of Indonesia has risen 14.1
percent so far this year, outperforming a 4.5 percent gain of
MSCI's index of Singapore and a 2 percent gain
of MSCI's index of Thailand.
0740 GMT
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Bijoy
Koyitty)