Thailand was among the top four countries in Asia, excluding
Japan and the emerging markets that have beaten consensus
earnings expectations in magnitude and breadth so far in the
ongoing first-quarter earnings season, said Morgan Stanley
Research.
Fifty percent of Thai companies tracked by MSCI have
reported quarterly results, which came in 6 percent above
expectations, it said in a note dated May 8.
Among the misses, Indonesia was among the countries with the
highest misses and negative breadth, it said. Eighty-four
percent of those tracked by MSCI have posted quarterly earnings
that missed consensus expectations by 3 percent, it said.
In ASEAN, 41 percent of Singapore companies tracked by MSCI
have announced results that met consensus expectations by 6
percent on a weighted basis, while 16 percent of Philippine
firms tracked by MSCI have beat consensus expectations by 2
percent.
For Malaysia, 9 percent of companies tracked by MSCI have so
far showed quarterly results below consensus expectations by 2
percent, it said.
