Foreign investors continued buying Southeast Asian stocks in the week ended Jan. 18, led by Malaysia, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.

Malaysia received foreign inflows worth $314 million last week, taking inflows year to date to a total of $680 million, data showed. But inflows appeared a bit tailing off on Monday amid worries over Malaysia's upcoming election.

"Some foreigners sold stocks and bonds, but amount is not that big," said a Kuala Lumpur-based forex dealer.

Indonesia brought in a net $201 million from foreign investors last week and a net $411 million inflows year to date. Thailand recorded $175 million foreign inflows last week and a net 374 million inflows year to date.

The Philippines showed a weekly net inflows from foreign investors of $158 million and $611 million year to date. Vietnam took in a weekly net foreign inflows worth $18.4 million and a year to date inflows of $73 million.

Foreign flow data for Singapore is not available. 1451 (0751 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)