HSBC Global Asset Management says equity markets are trading
at attractive levels and indicate an interesting entry level for
investors with a medium to long-term horizon, with Malaysia and
Thailand on its list of emerging markets.
"For emerging markets, China, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand,
Turkey and Poland look relatively cheap on a price-to-book basis
relative to profitability ... On a longer-term basis, part of
the returns from emerging market investments will likely come
from currency appreciation," HSBC Global Asset Management said
in its news release of 2013 market outlook on Monday.
Cyclical sectors like industrials, energy and materials look
to offer the best trade-off between valuation and profitability
at this point, while defensive sectors like consumer staples and
health care look relatively expensive, it said.
Southeast Asian stock markets have underperformed most
others in Asia so far in 2013 after rallying in 2012.
The Thai SET index has risen 1.5 percent since the
start of the year, after a 36 percent gain in 2012, making it
among the best performing markets worldwide. The Kuala Lumpur
Composite Index has lost 0.4 percent this year, one of
the worst.
1322 (0622 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)