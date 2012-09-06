Nomura said Indosat was among its key picks from
Southeast Asia's telecoms sector for September, citing
Indonesia's No. 2 mobile phone provider's 3G spectrum
announcement, with Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd also
among its preferences due to recent strong results.
"Indosat should benefit from its recent announcement about
it being able to use 900 Mhz for 3G services, where it has
relatively more spectrum than peers. Axiata's strong recent
results should bode well, we think - upside risks to fiscal year
2012 guidance," Nomura said in its Asia telecoms report.
Shares in Indonesia-listed Indosat and Malaysia-listed
Axiata have outperformed local indexes since July, with Indosat
up 27.2 percent versus a 3.3 percent gain of the broader
Jakarta's Composite Index.
Axiata shares gained 10.8 percent during the period against
a 1.1 percent rise of the broader Malaysian main index.
At 0515 GMT, Indosat shares were unchanged at 5,500 rupiah,
while Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.36 percent. Axiata
shares fell 2.6 percent to 6.06 ringgit compared with Malaysia's
main index, which was down 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)