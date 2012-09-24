Jefferies initiated coverage of Thailand's stock market with
a 'bullish' rating, saying the profit cycles and dividend yields
of listed companies remained favourable.
"We expect Thailand to outperform its emerging market peers,
and switch from Indonesia to Thailand," the broker said in a
report. It rated Indonesia 'bearish'.
In contrast to other emerging markets, Thailand appeared to
be moving through the early stages of a capex and investment
boom while higher commodity prices have encouraged spending on
agricultural and energy sectors, it said.
"The equity market is not cheap in historical terms and the
currency is no longer inexpensive; however, the profit cycle is
likely to be much less volatile than many other markets. The
dividend yield of the equity markets also remains favourable,"
it said.
Thailand's benchmark SET index had risen 25.5
percent so far this year, Southeast Asia's best performer,
higher than an 11 percent gain of Indonesia's main Jakarta
Composite Index.
