Morgan Stanley downgraded Thailand equities to 'underweight' from 'equal weight', reflecting its expensive valuation and overbought technical indicators.

The downgrade put Thailand into the broker's list of underweight-rated countries in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines. The broker had 'equal weight' for Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

"Thailand is expensive in terms of all the valuation measures we use in the model: P/B, Z-Score of P/E, and dividend yield," Morgan Stanley said in its Asia/Global Emerging Markets report dated Feb. 27.

"Thailand has outperformed the MSCI EM by more than 8 percent YTD 2013, which makes its technical factors like price reversal and RSI unattractive," it said.

The MSCI index of Thailand was up 0.54 percent, with a year-to-date gain of 3.5 percent. The MSCI index of emerging markets was up 0.7 percent, with a year-to-date loss of 0.14 percent.

1153 (0453 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)