BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.3 billion multifamily K-deal, K-064
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $1.3 billion in K certificates, which are expected to settle on or about May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 7 South Korean stocks closed almost unchanged on Tuesday as profit-taking on Samsung Electronics and other recent gainers pulled the benchmark index from fresh six-month highs.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,047.03 points, little changed from Monday's 2,046.43 points and off a session high of 2,059.09.
On the local currency market, the won ended onshore trade at 1,088.5 per dollar, down from Monday's 1,084.8 as the U.S. dollar rebounded globally. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
* Wells Fargo & Co says Director Ronald Sargent reports open market purchase of 9,050 shares of co's common stock at $55.15 per share on may 5 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pJy1IY Further company coverage: